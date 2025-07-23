13 Discontinued Cars From The 2000s That Would Have Been Popular Today

Looking back at discontinued cars from the 2000s, the many changes and consistencies over the past 25 years are striking. Back then, all-electric cars were few and far between. Looking at you, Ford Ranger EV. But, the landscape for massive gas-guzzling land yachts in the aughts contained such bloated barges as the Hummer H2. Today, Hummer is back with an EV that might be heavy enough to collapse country road bridges, and its parent company continues to sell gas-powered brutes that barely move the needle on fuel consumption versus the H2.

Another common thread is the number of automakers that were too far out in front of the herd with memorable models like the Subaru Baja and Pontiac Aztek lampooned for weirdness, but ready to dominate the aspirational adventure lifestyle so craved by 2025 consumers. Back in the day, you would have been ridiculed to suggest Ford Motor Company would stop making cars, but here we are. There were a whole lot of discontinued cars from the 2000s that, for a variety of reasons, would be popular in the present day. These 13 are the models we think have the best chance at success.