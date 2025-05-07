3 Discontinued Car Brands That Came Back From The Dead

If you establish a car brand, the goal is that it will be a company that will last for decades upon decades. There are car brands around today that have existed for well over a century, dating back to the birth of the automobile. Of course, every company doesn't get to be Ford, Fiat, or Peugeot, the last of which is the oldest car brand in the world. So many automakers have crashed and burned due to poor sales, bad publicity, or money simply running out. Once these companies die, they usually remain dead. However, there are times when a brand gets a second life, looking to recapture what made it an enticing prospect in the first place.

Advertisement

These revivals occur for several different reasons. Sometimes a bigger car company purchases the brand and revives it as a specialty label. Other times, corporate shuffling has a brand reinstated as its own entity that never officially went away in the first place. A great example of this is Lincoln. This was its own company before being acquired by Ford and eventually merged with Mercury to form Lincoln-Mercury. Once Ford decided that Mercury was no longer viable, Lincoln was able to be its own brand once again. What we are going to look at here, though, are car brands that truly shuttered and went away for an extended period of times — sometimes years, sometimes decades — before somebody decided that they should see the light of day once more, whether that be adhering to the spirit of its original incarnation or using the name to explore the future of automaking.

Advertisement