When Did Lincoln Stop Making Pickup Trucks?

Typically known for full-size luxury sedans and SUVs, Lincoln has produced two pickup-truck models: the Lincoln Blackwood for model year 2002, followed by the Lincoln Mark LT from 2006 to 2014. Both were products of their time during a massive shift in pickup culture — the meteoric rise of the luxury pickup, a trend Ford tried to capitalize on following the success of its redesigned 1997 F-150.

Neither truck saw any measure of success, regarded as little more than strange creations of early-2000s automotive culture, and Lincoln's total pickup sales rank among the fewest of any automaker. The Blackwood saw particularly poor sales and barely sustained even one model year. The Mark LT's run was more respectable (though similarly disappointing), with production lasting nine years across two generations.

Bluntly, these trucks were nothing more than rebadges, one of many similar badge-engineered models. They rebadged their respective generations of Ford F-150, marking (for their time) the highest trim available for the perennial Ford truck. Both the Blackwood and Mark LT featured all the classic underpinnings one would expect of a well-equipped F-series, such as a V8 powerplant, chrome accents, and premium interior features. It sounds like a recipe for success, but ultimately ended in little more than disappointment for Ford. Let's talk about why they ultimately failed and what replaced them, starting with the 2002 Blackwood.

