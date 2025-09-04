Where Are Koenigsegg's Cars Made And Who Owns The Company Today?

The majority of super and hypercar companies have illustrious histories that date back many decades. Just look at Ferrari, Maserati, and Bugatti — each of them enjoys a rich history, which no doubt helps them to sell cars too. This can make it difficult for new automakers to compete on such a level, but one Swede took his chances and decided to create modern supercars that could take on the very best. His name is Christian von Koenigsegg, and he is the founder and owner of the famed super and hypercar automaker, Koenigsegg.

Von Koenigsegg was only 22 years old when he founded Koenigsegg Automotive, with the goal of building the world's greatest sports car. Von Koenigsegg was the sole owner of his brand until 2019, when he sold a 20% stake of the company to National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS). The sale resulted in the creation of a joint venture called Meneko. However, Evergrande, NEVS' parent company, started facing financial troubles in 2021, after which Koenigsegg took full control of the partnership. A few years later, in 2024, Koenigsegg sold a roughly 10% stake to Chieftain Capital Management to counter this unplanned purchase, and this ownership split remains today.

As for where the cars are built, the current Koenigsegg factory is located in Ängelholm, Sweden, and it's here that every current model is developed and manufactured. Interestingly, the factory is also the old home of the Swedish Air Force, and that's why a ghost symbol appears on every Koenigsegg, as it was the symbol for the Air Force's so-called Ghost Squadron.