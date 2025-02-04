How Koenigsegg Turned A Ford V8 Into An Engineering Marvel

Koenigsegg has done wonders with one of Ford's V8 engines. This development story involves a dedicated pursuit of ungodly amounts of power way beyond what this engine was ever intended to produce. The Koenigsegg's efforts yielded a powerplant that was far beyond the original Ford modular V8 that the company started with. This engine has powered many of Koenigsegg's fastest cars.

Koenigsegg first used this engine in the CC8S(for Competition Coupe V8 Supercharged), shown above. This car was the brand's first production model and used a 4.7-Liter supercharged version of the Ford modular V8, one of the most impressive Ford engines ever built.

The engine was extensively modified by Koenigsegg, and featured a dry sump 12-liter lubrication system, a carbon fiber cam cover, and a supercharger running at 1.2 bar of boost. The V8's output was 655 horsepower and its redline was set at 7,250 rpm.

The mid-engine Koenigsegg CC8S could accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and cover a quarter mile from a standing start in 10 seconds with a trap speed of 135 mph. Top speed was 240 mph. The CC8S broke the McLaren F1's Guinness record as the world's most powerful production car.

