10 Of The Fastest Pagani Supercars, Ranked By Top Speed

Pagani makes some of the fastest street cars that money can buy. The story of the luxury performance auto builder begins in the 1950s with the birth of its founder. Horacio Pagani grew up fond of automobiles and eventually worked at Lamborghini for several years before building his first supercar. It took six years between 1993 and 1999 before Pagani released the first model, the Pagani C12 Zonda. Many supercars arrived in the following years, each more impressive than the last.

Paganis generally come in two models, the Zonda and the Huayra. From there, Pagani spins off the designs into multiple side models and one-off builds. For example, the V12 Pagani Huayra is a benchmark that serves as the base for special editions like the Huayra Roadster BC, Lampo, Carbon Edition, La Monza Lisa, and over a dozen others. They are all exceptionally fast to begin with, but some modifications improve on that already stunning performance. Pagani's other model, the Zonda, first arrived in 1999, but the boutique producer built a new Zonda as recently as 2022. It is the patriarch of a similar performance family, with its own spin-off and one-off builds.

We took a hard look at Pagani's lineup over the years and identified 10 of the fastest cars ever made by the company. They are all variants of the Zonda and Huayra, and all of them would feel right at home on the Autobahn.

