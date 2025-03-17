10 Of The Fastest Pagani Supercars, Ranked By Top Speed
Pagani makes some of the fastest street cars that money can buy. The story of the luxury performance auto builder begins in the 1950s with the birth of its founder. Horacio Pagani grew up fond of automobiles and eventually worked at Lamborghini for several years before building his first supercar. It took six years between 1993 and 1999 before Pagani released the first model, the Pagani C12 Zonda. Many supercars arrived in the following years, each more impressive than the last.
Paganis generally come in two models, the Zonda and the Huayra. From there, Pagani spins off the designs into multiple side models and one-off builds. For example, the V12 Pagani Huayra is a benchmark that serves as the base for special editions like the Huayra Roadster BC, Lampo, Carbon Edition, La Monza Lisa, and over a dozen others. They are all exceptionally fast to begin with, but some modifications improve on that already stunning performance. Pagani's other model, the Zonda, first arrived in 1999, but the boutique producer built a new Zonda as recently as 2022. It is the patriarch of a similar performance family, with its own spin-off and one-off builds.
We took a hard look at Pagani's lineup over the years and identified 10 of the fastest cars ever made by the company. They are all variants of the Zonda and Huayra, and all of them would feel right at home on the Autobahn.
2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
Pagani built and sold five Zonda Cinque Roadsters in 2009. The idea behind the Roadster was that Pagani wanted to make a track-ready car that was still street legal, as the then recently released Zonda R was prohibited from driving on public roads in Europe. Pagani made adjustments to the car, including adding some luxuries specifically for street driving, before releasing the Roadster. All five models were purchased before Pagani even began production of the first one.
Despite its street legal nature, the Cinque Roadster is still a monster. It maxes out at around 221 mph, which is more than fast enough to pass semi-trucks on the freeway. It's also quick off the line, reaching 62 mph in 3.4 seconds and 124 mph in 9.6 seconds. The high speed is due to factors unique to the Cinque Roadster that can't be found on the Zonda R. The Cinque Roadster includes an extra front lip to help increase downforce and air vents to extract air trapped in the wheel wells. The company also re-tuned the AMG 7.3-liter V12 that came with the Zonda R. Drivers had an option between paddle shifters on the steering wheel or a traditional gear stick to control the sequential six-speed transmission.
One of these Roadsters cost approximately $1.8 million when released, or roughly $2.6 million when adjusted for inflation in 2025.
2002 Pagani Zonda C12-S
The 2002 Pagani Zonda C12-S is one of the oldest cars on the list, but that doesn't mean it's the slowest. Pagani's first car, the original Zonda, was released in 1999 and was very successful. The Zonda C12-S built on that success with a vehicle that qualified as next-generation, mainly due to its carbon fiber design. Pagani had been developing expensive carbon fiber components for other manufacturers before the C12-S. The company used that expertise in its own product, applying superb craftsmanship to creating the C12-S with extensive use of the miracle material.
Horacio Pagani personally styled the C12-S. At its best, the car is capable of going 220 MPH. It was also fast off the line, eclipsing 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and racing to the quarter mile mark in 11.9 seconds. Powering the 2002 Zonda S was a new-at-the-time 7.3-liter V12 from Mercedes-AMG making 555 horsepower. The Zonda also included traction control to handle the increased output from its incredible engine. This relatively new supercar startup impressed the auto world by matching and at times exceeding offerings from the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini. Not bad for the new hypercar on the block.
While it isn't the fastest car in Pagani's history, it is one of the most important. The Zonda C12-S was one of the models that started it all. Plus, 220 mph is nothing to scoff at even by today's standards.
2017 Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta
Pagani revealed the Zonda HP Barchetta in 2017. At the time, Pagani saidit would be the brand's final Zonda. It's a claim Pagani has made multiple times over the years, including with the creation of the 2024 Zonda Arrivederci. In any case, the Zonda HP Barchetta is an open-top car. Notably, it's not a convertible because the top never closes, so owners should only drive this in nice weather, which they probably do anyway. Could you imagine driving a Pagani in a foot of snow?
The at-the-time final Zonda did not disappoint. It boasted a top speed of 221 mph, making it one of the faster cars Pagani made. Like every other Pagani, it was a beast in the sprints, claiming a zero to 62 mph time of approximately 3.1 seconds. Pagani has an excellent reputation as a non-Mercedes car builder using Mercedes-AMG engines, and the HP Barchetta continued the tradition, employing a Mercedes 7.3-liter V12.
The 48-valve V12 makes around 789 horsepower, a stunning number under any circumstances, but incredibly potent when considering its weight of just 2,755 pounds (1,250kg). For reference, the lightest model of the Honda Civic weighs 2,800 pounds, making this super car weigh less than Honda's lightest consumer car. At that weight, 789 horsepower is borderline insanity.
Pagani made three of Zonda HP Barchettas, one of which went into Horacio Pagani's personal collection. The remaining two were priced between $15 million and $17 million.
2018 Pagani Zonda 760 Aether Roadster
The Pagani Zonda 760 Aether Roadster is a gem of a supercar. It is one of Pagani's one-off models, and only a single specimen exists. Debuting in 2017, it is one of the later Zondas built by Pagani. It borrows many design elements from earlier models, including the Cinque Roadster and the original Zonda. Those elements include the carbon fiber roof scoop and rear wheel air intakes. Its name references the clean air above the clouds, which is ironic considering its ground-hugging performance and somewhat demonic appearance.
In terms of speed, the 760 Aether Roadster doesn't disappoint. While accurate figures are more rumor than fact, the car has an estimated top speed of around 223 mph. The speed comes from the car's powerplant, another 7.3-liter AMG V12 engine making 749 horsepower and mated to a six-speed manual transmission — making it one of the last manual transmission, naturally-aspirated supercars ever built. The body is made mainly of carbon fiber, typical of a Pagani.
This car was commissioned by a private buyer, which is why there is only one. It sold at auction for $6.8 million in 2019, making it the most expensive Zonda ever sold at the time. Before it was sold to its new owner, it only had 900 miles on the odometer, most coming from the 2018 Pagani Raduno Vanishing Point Tour.
2012 Pagani Huayra Carbon Edition
Pagani began making the Huayra in 2011 as an eventual successor to the Zonda. The first one took Pagani five years to design, and it was quite a piece of machinery when it hit the scene. In 2012, Pagani debuted the Huayra White Edition and the Huayra Carbon Edition. The Carbon Edition has a body made entirely out of carbon fiber left completely unpainted so its hallmark texture can shine through for the lucky few who would ever behold one.
The top speed for this car is a minor subject of debate. Some pundits put the top speed at 224 mph while others estimate it at 230 mph. The car would be on this list either way, but in the name of conservatism, we're listing it at 224 mph. In addition to its top speed, the car can sprint to 62 mph in a jaw-dropping 3.3 seconds. Powering this monster is a new-for-its-time Mercedes AMG V12 engine. The engine featured a twin-turbo setup that made it different from the naturally aspirated engines in the Zonda. With the turbo, the engine produced 700 horsepower and 738 ft-lb of torque.
Since this is a special edition of the Huayra, it is a one-of-a-kind build, but if you're not too discerning, another Huayra might do the trick. Based on our research, the 2012 Huayra alongside the Carbon Edition and White Edition are mechanically similar.
2016 Pagani Huayra Hermès Edition
The 2016 Pagani Huayra Hermès Edition was a collaborative effort between Pagani and the French luxury fashion house Hermès. The car came with a brown paint job with brown carbon fiber accents that look gold when viewed in direct light. Many other car parts, including the brake calipers, have unique designs and colors. Even the leather in the interior was the same type Hermès used in its handbags, giving the car a supremely luxurious feel.
It is best known as a fashion item in the Pagani lineup but that doesn't mean it doesn't go fast. It rocks the same 6.0-liter V12 engine found in the 2012 Huayra Carbon Edition and makes similar horsepower and torque figures. It even ties in top speed, topping out at an estimated 230 mph. With that said, a couple of years of engineering and tweaking make this car faster overall as it can sprint to 60 mph in about 2.8 seconds. That's not bad for a one-of-one customized hypercar that is essentially an expensive French handbag mixed with some insane engineering.
The car reportedly sold for $1.4 million, and it makes sense. Even some internal components are plated in gold or brown paint, making under the hood just as striking as the exterior. The car was initially commissioned and purchased by YouTuber Manny Khoshbin, who has several YouTube videos featuring this gorgeous thing, which included some Hermès-branded luggage bags and other goodies.
2011 Pagani Huayra
We've talked quite a bit about various special editions of the Pagani Huayra. However, unlike the Zonda where special editions may or may not have performance increases, the Huayras are virtually all the same under the hood. So, let's pay homage to the original that started it all with the 2011 Pagana Huayra. When it came out, it was billed as the successor to the Zonda. Its name is inspired by that of the Incan god of wind. It inherited the carbon-titanium body materials already found in the late-model Zondas.
All Huayras to date have used some variant of the Mercedes AMG twin-turbo V12 that has put out anywhere from 730 horsepower on the base editions to 888 horsepower on the Huayra R Evo. The top speed for nearly all of these cars is at least 230 mph, with some reaching upwards of 238 mph. In true Pagani fashion, these things are quick from a start, with zero to 60 mph times at or under three seconds. In short, if you get into a car with the Huayra badge, chances are you're about to go very fast.
Pagani still makes the Huayra today, and technological advancements mean they are the fastest cars Pagani makes. Some special editions may add or subtract a couple of miles per hour here and there but by and large, these cars are very nearly equal in performance. It's pretty impressive that over 14 years of the Huayra being around, they're all within 10 mph of top speed with each other.
2022 Pagani Huayra Codalunga
The 2022 Pagani Huayra Codalunga is another special edition monster. This one has a calming powder blue exterior that belies its insane power. In Italian, the word codalunga translates to longtail. It's an appropriate name since the car is 14 inches longer than a Huayra coupe, which is readily evident when viewed from the side. Per Pagani tradition, only five were made, including a special edition for YouTuber Manny Khoshbin, who wanted some extra design changes from the French luxury brand Hermès. Khoshbin's version is also teal instead of powder blue.
All Codalungas go the same speed, up to 233 mph with a zero to 60 mph time of about three seconds. Powering this ridiculous supercar is the same Mercedes-AMG V12 M158 as in earlier Huayras but tweaked to an 840 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque power output. That's the only reason that the Codalunga is faster than other Huayra models, as most of the rest of the changes are minor.
It's not just that the car is fast, it is also one of the more unique ones in the Pagani lineup. The longer body harkens back to longtail Italian racing cars from the 1960s. They started at $7.5 million but could demand prices breaching the $10 million threshold.
2013 to 15 Pagani Zonda Revolucion
The Pagani Zonda Revolucion is an offshoot of the already zippy Pagani Zonda. The Revolucion comes from the Zonda R, resulting in a slightly faster and more powerful car. Unlike some of the Pagani cars on the list that a specific buyer commissioned, the Revolucion seems like it was simply built to make a more hardcore version of the Zonda R.
The changes are few but significant. First and foremost, the 6.0-liter V12 from Mercedes AMG was tweaked to be more potent than the Zonda R, outputting 800 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. Other changes included an overhauled traction control from Bosch, a six-speed magnesium transversal and sequential gearbox that can change gears in a scant 20 milliseconds, and a few aerodynamic improvements to increase downforce. The Revolucion also featured a drag reduction system (DRS) similar to that found on Formula 1 cars, utilizing a rear spoiler with two modes that the driver could swap at will.
The various changes made the Revolucion what Pagini called the fastest car ever at the time. It topped out at 233 mph and could achieve 60 mph in a blistering 2.7 seconds. That matches the speed of the record-breaking Chevy Corvette ZR1, the fastest Corvette ever built, which didn't come out until 2025. Pagani made five copies, each demanding an initial price of $2.8 million.
2021 Pagani Huayra R
The Pagani Zonda Revolucion is the most ridiculous Zonda ever made. For the Huayra, that distinction goes to the Huayra R and its variants, such as the Huayra R Evo. The model only saw 30 examples produced and its starting price was about $3.1 million. Unlike many Pagani cars, which are made for both street and track driving, the Huayra R is only allowed on the track. It is designed, built, and intended to be a race car for serious enthusiasts who want to go fast.
Pagani didn't use the same old Mercedes AMG V12 that other Huayra models used in this one. The Huayra R employs a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter engine made by HWA Racelab, a subsidiary of Mercedes-AMG that has built components, engines, and even entire cars for the German auto conglomerate. This monster produces 838 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. This car isn't street legal because the engine doesn't adhere to emissions standards, so it's allowed to run as hard and dirty as it wants. It's also featherlight with a dry weight — meaning no gas or fluids — of 2,315 pounds.
So how fast does this monster go? It maxes out at an estimated 240 mph, making it the fastest Pagani we could find. It can do zero to 60 mph on the drag strip in approximately 3.5 seconds. If it had wings instead of aerodynamics that exert 2,200 pounds of downforce at 200 mph, this thing would literally fly away.