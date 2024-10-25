6 Non-Mercedes Cars That Use Mercedes-AMG Engines

The Isdera Imperator was a passion project designed and created by Eberhard Schulz, who got a job at Porsche's styling and concept department by driving up in his own custom exotic car in 1970. After a stint at Porsche, Schulz later allied himself with noted tuner Rainer Buchmann, forming the firm of B&B GmbH & Co Auto KG. Together they created the gullwing-doored CW 311 concept car. The car was presented to Mercedes, which decided against volume production but was willing to supply engines and other parts to facilitate further development.

Eberhard left B&B in 1982 and created Isdera, with the intention of putting the CW 311 into limited production as the Isdera Imperator 108i. Two years later, the Imperator was introduced. A total of just 30 units were produced from 1984 through 1993.

The engines used in the Imperator 108i included AMG-modified Mercedes-Benz V8s, progressing from a 5.6-Liter version with 390 horsepower to a 6.0-Liter version with 420 horsepower (more powerful than the rare AMG Hammer). These engines drove the Imperator's rear wheels through a five-speed ZF gearbox. The manufacturer estimated its performance at zero-to-60 mph in 5.1 seconds, with a 175 mph top speed.

