This Rare AMG Is One Of The Coolest Cars Of The 80's

Before AMG became Mercedes-Benz's in-house tuning division, it was a small, independent shop that specialized in modifying Mercedes models. One of the most important and iconic AMG-modified Mercs from before the takeover is the 1986 Mercedes-Benz 300E 6.0 AMG, better known simply as the Hammer.

Based on the Mercedes-Benz W124, one of the best Mercedes models ever, most Hammers were sedans. Even with the extremely low production run, it's not clear exactly how many were made, but it is estimated that no more than 30 were built, of which most were sedans.

Of the 13 Hammers officially imported into the United States back in the late 1980s, just five were coupes, which makes the latter exceptionally rare and expensive. One pristine example sold in mid-2022 for an eye-watering $761,800, making it one of the most expensive W124s to ever exchange hands (although it wasn't the most expensive).

Mind you, the more common sedan isn't that much more affordable; there was one that sold at auction in February 2023 for $775,000, far exceeding its initial $600,000 estimate. Granted, that example was restored by the Mercedes specialists at Renntech, who performed an engine-out service and lightly upgraded the unit for a grand total servicing cost of $79,000.