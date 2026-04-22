6 Trucks That Should Get Discontinued (And 6 That Should Come Back)

People love their pickup trucks. Invented by Henry Ford in 1925, pickup trucks may be quintessentially American, but it's fair to say they've changed the world. Auto producers have developed many varied takes on the vehicle-with-a-bed model, including crossovers like the famed El Camino.

Today, there's no shortage of gargantuan haulers that can fit a family of six and a couple tons of cargo. However, there also seems to be a dearth of character. Don't get us wrong — the pickup truck market is red-hot, and competition benefits buyers, but where's the fun?

Pickups used to come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and functions. That spectrum has dramatically narrowed in recent years, with full-sized luxury behemoths serving as everything from commuter limousines to mobile offices. The mid-sized market seems to be shrinking, and the next generation of car nuts will never have seen a compact pickup like the S10 in their lives. Here are our proposals to bring back some variety to the modern pickup truck market.