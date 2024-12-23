The History Of Toyota's Iconic Pickup Trucks In The U.S.

Toyota's first pickup truck, the G1, paved the way for what is today the world's largest automaker back in 1935. However, it took Toyota almost three decades to penetrate the U.S. market. Two models were available at launch — the Crown and FJ45 Land Cruiser pickup truck. They weren't very successful, and that was especially true for the truck, which lived for only one year.

However, success in other markets made the FJ45 an icon; the antique truck is still sought after today as a restomod. Oh, and it was the vehicle that built Toyota's reputation for unmatched reliability and catapulted the Land Cruiser name into prominence. The FJ45 was kind of great at off-roading, too. Four-wheel drive. Two-speed transfer case. Ladder chassis with front/rear live axles. It might be old, but the FJ45 will smoke modern crossovers on any challenging terrain.

Under the beautifully sculpted front bonnet, the FJ45 hides an F-Series, 3.9-liter inline-six with 128 hp. Not much, even by the standards of its day, but this was never a truck made for racing. It was unstoppable, though, with owners getting 500,000 miles from this engine quite regularly. But this only makes us sadder that the FJ45 Land Cruiser pickup never caught up in the U.S.

