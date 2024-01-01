What We Know About The 2025 Toyota Stout Pickup Truck

Toyota was the world's top-selling automaker in 2022, with more than 8.5 million vehicles across the globe. While the Corolla was the world's best-seller at 1.12 million units, Toyota sold 870,000 Rav4 compact crossovers and over half a million Hilux pickup trucks last year. The Tacoma was the best-selling mid-sized pickup in the United States for the 18th straight year, with nearly a quarter of a million units sold, and Toyota also sold more than 100,000 full-sized Tundras in the US last year.

A new, compact pickup may be on the way from Toyota to compete with the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Last year, Toyota registered the Stout name for use in Argentina, potentially paving the way to resurrect the nameplate for a small truck to add to its lineup. The original Stout small pickup was born in 1954 and first appeared on the United States marketplace ten years later, only selling four units in 1964. The Hilux soon came along and eventually pushed the Stout aside, and Toyota discontinued the Stout in 1989. In September, Automotive News reported that Toyota executives had hinted that a compact pickup could be on the way to compete with the hot-selling Maverick and help improve Toyota's Corporate Average Fuel Economy numbers.

The Stout nameplate appears to be returning, but what do we know about the new incarnation of the Toyota Stout pickup?