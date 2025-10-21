13 Of The Best Used Toyota Models

There is one pressing problem when it comes to any sort of "best car" list, and it's that these lists are written by people who have lost track of what the word "best" is supposed to mean. It can mean different things to different people. For instance, the out-of-state college student living in a dorm needs something completely different from a working mum who needs to cart three kids to school and back every day. Some buyers would define best as being the most powerful Toyota SUVs available to them, others would simply want the cheapest Toyota car that they can buy, and still others would want to avoid Toyota models with terrible resale value in order to protect their purchase.

That was our guiding principle when compiling this list, rather than sorting by horsepower or cupholder count. And the fantastic bit of news is that Toyota has managed to make a vehicle that slots nicely into every single bucket, so to speak. Whether a buyer's budget is $6,000 or $36,000, whether the need is basic A-to-B transport, whether buyers need brilliant fuel economy, or cargo capacity, there's a used Toyota to fit the bill. All value recommendations were made using the extensive experience of SlashGear writers having tested these closely related vehicles over the past several decades. So, with all that in mind, here are 13 of the best Toyota models on the used market.