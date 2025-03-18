10 Toyota Models With Terrible Resale Value

Toyota is one of the best car brands when it comes to avoiding depreciation. Most people probably know Toyota more for its models with outstanding resale value than for any that might fall short. Even when looking at cars that can't measure up to the rest of the company's lineup, they're still usually able to keep their value over 50% of what it was after five years. Compared to other brands, there's really no Toyota model with truly terrible resale value.

Advertisement

Despite this, the Toyota models with decent-at-best resale value are noticeably worse than the vehicles at the top. This is to be expected when the top choices don't even lose a quarter of their value in that five-year frame, but it also makes a lot of options redundant when only looking at the secondhand market. In that sense, there are 10 Toyota vehicles that could be said to have very poor value in the long run — at least, when compared to other Toyotas.

This article uses aggregated data from various sources such as iSeeCars and CarEdge. For the sake of accuracy, the models in this list are not ranked.