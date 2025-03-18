10 Toyota Models With Terrible Resale Value
Toyota is one of the best car brands when it comes to avoiding depreciation. Most people probably know Toyota more for its models with outstanding resale value than for any that might fall short. Even when looking at cars that can't measure up to the rest of the company's lineup, they're still usually able to keep their value over 50% of what it was after five years. Compared to other brands, there's really no Toyota model with truly terrible resale value.
Despite this, the Toyota models with decent-at-best resale value are noticeably worse than the vehicles at the top. This is to be expected when the top choices don't even lose a quarter of their value in that five-year frame, but it also makes a lot of options redundant when only looking at the secondhand market. In that sense, there are 10 Toyota vehicles that could be said to have very poor value in the long run — at least, when compared to other Toyotas.
This article uses aggregated data from various sources such as iSeeCars and CarEdge. For the sake of accuracy, the models in this list are not ranked.
RAV4
The RAV4 found a place in Toyota's lineup even before the turn of the millennium and quickly became a fan favorite. It has kept up with demand in recent years, even making a comfortable transition into the hybrid space — as mentioned in our 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid review. As far as resale value goes, it's honestly just fine even compared to other models offered by the company. After five years, the hybrid's value only drops by around 31% at most, while the standard model can end up with only a 27% loss.
The only reason the RAV4 makes its way onto this list is because of how much more impressive other Toyota vehicles are when looking at resale value. The Tacoma and Corolla, for example, both stay under 30% depreciation in that same five-year period. The Corolla has multiple versions, with many of them managing to match or beat the RAV4's value, while the Tacoma can easily keep over 75% of its original price. The RAV4 isn't completely unsellable in the secondhand market, but it's not going to pull as much attention as other vehicles from the same brand.
Camry
The Camry is in a pretty good spot for those looking to sell theirs. Starting with it, though, the values start to drop off a bit from Toyota's longer-lasting vehicles. Its five-year loss of value can be as low as 35% or as high as 42%, with the hybrid variant estimated to fall somewhere in the middle. This puts it in a more precarious position than other similarly-priced cars, especially considering how some of those cars are other Toyotas. If you're buying something just for the sake of selling it later, this one isn't going to look as attractive as other choices.
Luckily, all versions of the Camry are relatively cheap. A 2025 model has a base price of under $30,000, so even its eventual decline won't hit your wallet as hard as other vehicles on this list. It's more likely that your finances will be harmed from people stealing Toyota Camry wheels instead of the car itself not being worth as much later on. Simply put, it's able to fit the role of a daily driver that you sell off for a decent price only when you don't really need it anymore.
Sienna
The Sienna is Toyota's only modern minivan, which means it will have a place in the minds of buyers for quite some time. It also has middling resale value at a fairly high cost, slated to lose anywhere from 38% to 41% of its value after five years. Its base price manages to slip under $40,000, which also leads to these percentages not affecting this vehicle as badly as others with similar losses. It can still be a riskier purchase than other Toyotas, but you're likely to be happy with its estimated value when you finally sell it off.
These estimates can get a little bumpy if you look beyond the half-decade point, though, with heavy drops in its value from year 3 to year 4. Older examples of the Sienna have also suffered from some poor history, with the 2004 model being one used Toyota model you should steer clear of at all costs. Its problems shouldn't matter for more recent Siennas, but it's a bit of extra baggage that might make this minivan a tougher sell to especially cautious buyers. While it's something to be wary of with any used car, it seems like the Sienna's value is especially sensitive to the passage of time.
Avalon
The Avalon finds itself in an odd position for resale value. There aren't many estimates to find on its long-term depreciation, with some sources putting it as low as 31%. But Toyota discontinued the Avalon not too long ago, which means that you're probably only going to find used models available today. The final year of its availability was in 2022, so it'll only be a matter of time before its five-year value isn't even able to be considered in the future.
If it weren't for its discontinuation, the Avalon wouldn't even deserve a spot on this list. But while its resale value isn't technically all that terrible right now, the model will only continue to fall as it ages. Combine that with the fact that you're only going to find models that already had previous owners, and the outlook for this car isn't so good. If you have an Avalon of your own that you're planning on selling, your best bet would be to do so within the next few years.
Highlander
The Highlander's resale value isn't exactly terrible depending on who you ask, but it has a lot of inconsistency thanks to its multiple different models. Depreciation of the regular Highlander ranges from 35% to 41% while the Grand Highlander can lose over half of its original price. We highlighted the Grand version as a high-resale value SUV, but it only really measures up when compared to other models in its class. It doesn't help that the inconsistency extends towards its hybrid alternative, with depreciation ranging from a measly 30% to a worrying 40%.
The source of this inconsistency could have to do with the Highlander's history. The base model was introduced in the early 2000s, but the Grand Highlander made its debut as late as 2023. Its estimated value has yet to gain more accurate assessments, so it could end up stabilizing in the future. The regular Highlander model doesn't have this issue, but its variable resale value makes it a bit more questionable when looking at other Toyota vehicles.
Sequoia
The inconsistency of the Sequoia's resale value makes the Highlander look downright predictable by comparison. Estimates for its five-year depreciation range from 34% to a whopping 55%, suffering from one of the widest margins of any secondhand Toyota. This alone wouldn't put it so far down on this list, but its staggering base price of over $62,000 just makes the result that much more harrowing. Despite how things look, though, these estimates only really apply to newer models.
If you take a look at the five most reliable Toyota Sequoia model years, all of them are from over a decade ago. Even if you just look as far back as 2020, it doesn't lose more than 30% of its original value, with the SUV still fetching high prices even today. The reason behind this disparity between old and new could be due to the Sequoia's latest models being part of a new generation, while versions released between 2008 and 2022 all followed a similar build. Many owners would argue that this vehicle is absolutely able to hold its value, but as the latest Sequoias continue to depreciate, that could change in the coming years.
Supra
There are technically two versions of the Supra. The newer version brought the name back as the GR Supra in 2019 after over 15 years of absence, and it takes the crown of being Toyota's most expensive non-electric car available brand-new today. Unfortunately, that ends up hurting its standing when it comes to resale value. A modern Supra is expected to lose anywhere from 38% to 45% of its original cost in half a decade, potentially making owners lose out on over $20,000 over time.
The resale value of older models isn't much to write home about currently, but that's to be expected. The latest non-GR model is from 1998, so it obviously won't fetch as high of a price as the more recent releases. Only a few GR Supras have even reached the five-year mark in the first place, so it's hard to say if its value will improve or worsen more over time.
Land Cruiser
Toyota's Land Cruiser is in a situation similar to the Supra, at least when it comes to current resale value. It manages to be a bit more consistent with its estimates, ranging from 39% to 42% depreciation over a similar period, with its value seeming better than the Supra's at first glance. But these estimates also take alternative trims into consideration, with the Land Cruiser pushing above $60,000. In a worst-case scenario for both vehicles, the Land Cruiser is slated to lose more money than the Supra in the long run.
Ironically, old Toyota Land Cruisers are worth more today than some brand-new models. Design differences have made more recent Land Cruisers less desirable than their pricier-yet-larger counterparts from a few years prior. You could make the argument that their resale value is greater than other vehicles mentioned previously, but this only applies if you already own one of those older versions and aren't buying a used one for yourself. It's safe to assume that the more owners a car has, the less valuable it will be to secondhand buyers, and that's unlikely to change even with the Land Cruiser.
bZ4X
Toyota's bZ4X is a more recent release, only becoming available starting with its 2023 model year. As a result, estimates about its resale value are at a preliminary stage, not unlike the Grand Highlander. But reports are far from positive as the EV has already begun to show signs of rapid depreciation. Already, it's expected to lose nearly 50% of its value after five years, and many used models are already supporting that projection with surprisingly low prices.
Electric vehicles are expected to lose value with greater speed than other cars, and the bZ4X seems to be no exception. Its starting MSRP at under $40,000 isn't going to be as crippling as other luxury cars, but that greater value falloff will still put a pretty heavy dent in its price. Considering how a similar Toyota EV — the Prius — is able to hold its value with much greater effectiveness, there's just not a lot of space for the bZ4X in the secondhand market.
Crown
The Toyota Crown was mostly absent in the U.S. up until 2023, where it acted as a replacement for the Avalon. As you might expect, this means there aren't a lot of estimates for its long-term value, putting it at a similar level to the bZ4X. It's expected to lose a similar amount, around 46%, of its original cost as that EV over the same five-year period, but its slightly higher MSRP makes it a potentially worse pick for resales. Plus, it's a hybrid vehicle, so most buyers will probably look at the Crown assuming it will be less valuable than its competitors.
These newer vehicles are in a situation opposite of the Avalon. Rather than their future looking questionable despite lesser depreciation, their relative newness leads to doubt regarding their long-term resale value. In a few years, the Crown could end up being one of the most valuable used cars of all time. But just like with every other used vehicle out there, this will likely depend on the maintenance and care of previous owners more than anything else.
Methodology
This article covers Toyota models based on how much value they lose after five years. We used aggregated data from sources like iSeeCars and CarEdge to determine the depreciation of these models. In the case of newer models, loose estimates are taken into consideration, so their future resale value might not line up with what was shared here. Many sources that estimate each model's value also tend to contradict each other, which makes it nearly impossible to fairly rank each vehicle directly without some level of inaccuracy. It doesn't help that Toyota is generally seen as the brand that holds its value better than any other car manufacturer, so many of the so-called worst models all still hold their original price relatively well.
As always, actual used prices are determined by a number of different factors. Even if your preferred car has a lower resale value, careful maintenance and a lack of prior accidents could cause it to have a much higher price tag. You can always make guesses based on estimates, but you won't be able to always tell a model's true value just from a glance at its name.