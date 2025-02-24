Why Are People Stealing Toyota Camry Wheels?
Between 2010 and 2020, 180,722 Toyota Camry's were stolen, placing the sedan in the top 5 for theft, per The Zebra, based on National Insurance Crime Bureau reports. Luckily, there are some handy tips to prevent your car from being stolen, or at the very least make it more difficult. However, this isn't the only issue plaguing owners of the popular car, with some drivers reporting they went outside to find their Camry sitting on blocks without wheels. In 2022, the Camry made Premiere Services top 4 vehicles subject to wheel theft.
To replace tires on the Camry can run you anywhere between $80 to a few hundred dollars each and rims can go for upwards of $430 depending on the model year. So, a worse case scenario could have you looking at over $2500 in replacement costs. This is one of the main reasons Toyota's mid-sized sedan has become a popular target for thieves.
Not only are the parts themselves expensive (meaning crooks can fetch higher selling prices), wheels aren't difficult to steal, and most importantly, aren't traceable. Not unlike another automotive theft issue facing pickup drivers, where people keep stealing Ford Super Duty taillights. While you may not be able to completely prevent your Camry wheels from being taken, you can make a thief work a lot harder, which is sometimes all it takes to deter a would-be criminal.
How to protect yourself from wheel theft
One way to make stealing your wheels more challenging, is by installing wheel locks. A wheel lock replaces one lug nut on each wheel and requires a special key to loosen. Without the wheel lock key, a typical socket tool has no edges to grip onto, making it harder to undo. If you purchase a new Camry from the dealership, you can opt for alloy wheel locks priced at $90. However, if your car didn't come with them, there are other options like the McGard 24157 Chrome Wheel Lock Set Cone Seat.
Aside from wheel locks, you can be more selective when choosing where and how you park your car. For example, look for areas with more lights, as it's riskier for thieves to attempt anything when they can be easily spotted. Also, if you park next to a curb, it can become an obstacle in setting up a jack underneath the car. In addition, turning your wheels sharply to one side places the fender in a position to hinder access and mobility for tools.
It's a shame that this award-winning sedan is getting so much attention for recent criminal activity, as there are plenty of new Toyota Camry features worth being excited about. In fact, we took a closer look at this car with our 2025 Toyota Camry first drive and noted that it offers a potentially good value for those interested in hybrid powertrains and advanced technology features.