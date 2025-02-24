Why Are People Stealing Toyota Camry Wheels?

Between 2010 and 2020, 180,722 Toyota Camry's were stolen, placing the sedan in the top 5 for theft, per The Zebra, based on National Insurance Crime Bureau reports. Luckily, there are some handy tips to prevent your car from being stolen, or at the very least make it more difficult. However, this isn't the only issue plaguing owners of the popular car, with some drivers reporting they went outside to find their Camry sitting on blocks without wheels. In 2022, the Camry made Premiere Services top 4 vehicles subject to wheel theft.

To replace tires on the Camry can run you anywhere between $80 to a few hundred dollars each and rims can go for upwards of $430 depending on the model year. So, a worse case scenario could have you looking at over $2500 in replacement costs. This is one of the main reasons Toyota's mid-sized sedan has become a popular target for thieves.

Not only are the parts themselves expensive (meaning crooks can fetch higher selling prices), wheels aren't difficult to steal, and most importantly, aren't traceable. Not unlike another automotive theft issue facing pickup drivers, where people keep stealing Ford Super Duty taillights. While you may not be able to completely prevent your Camry wheels from being taken, you can make a thief work a lot harder, which is sometimes all it takes to deter a would-be criminal.

