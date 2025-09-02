How Truckers Really Feel About The Tesla Semi Truck

The first U.S. trucking manufacturer to make diesel engines standard across its line was Kenworth, all the way back in 1933. Fast-forward nearly a century, and the much-anticipated electric big rig has finally made it into the hands of veteran truckers, and there's a reason why the Tesla semi was delayed so long. Given its significant departure from traditional diesel power, you may be surprised to learn that the drivers who have operated the Tesla semi have had generally positive experiences to report. However, others in the industry have expressed some concerns.

On the positive side, the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) on its Run on Less by NACFE YouTube channel, showcased some interviews in its video, "Saia: Run on Less – Messy Middle Fleet Profile" with SAIA truckers who had the opportunity to operate the Tesla semi. The benefits praised by the drivers included an enhanced turning radius, making navigating urban environments less cumbersome, and the ample amount of performance power without any perceivable downgrades from diesel. One driver praised how phenomenal the navigation system and various exterior cameras were at supporting operation.

However, there were some issues expressed from those who have been behind the wheel of this Tesla, and from experienced truckers that haven't driven one yet, but already foresee some problems. The concerns surrounded external impacts like wind on the truck's range, how charging times would impact driver pay, and the Tesla's unique center seat design.