The Coolest Features Of The Tesla Semi's High-Tech Interior

Tesla's Semi does not look like your daddy's Peterbilt. We've seen tons of exterior shots and videos, but little about what's inside or what interior features it might boast. We've heard the hullabaloo from Tesla for years, but now that we have real Semis out on the open road, we can finally see what's inside the cab.

We know the Semi is equipped with three motors and, with no trailer, can go from 0-60 mph in only five seconds. A fully loaded trailer (82,000 pounds) takes only 20 seconds (via Tesla). A fully loaded diesel truck average is about a minute (via BGR), so it's exponentially quicker off the line. Fully charged, it's estimated to have a 500-mile range, but real-world numbers from Pepsi — the Semi's first commercial user — seem to be calling that into question (via Electrek).

The Semi's most significant paradigm-shifting change is the central seating position. Instead of a conventional left-hand or right-hand-drive vehicle layout, Tesla has built a fighter jet-styled solo cockpit that puts the driver smack dab in the middle of the truck, which helps eliminate blind spots. The front windscreen — made of "thermonuclear explosion-proof glass" (via TopElectricSUV) — is massive, and the side windows wrap around to meet it, giving the driver a much broader and unobstructed field of view.