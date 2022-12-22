The Coolest Features Of The Tesla Semi's High-Tech Interior
Tesla's Semi does not look like your daddy's Peterbilt. We've seen tons of exterior shots and videos, but little about what's inside or what interior features it might boast. We've heard the hullabaloo from Tesla for years, but now that we have real Semis out on the open road, we can finally see what's inside the cab.
We know the Semi is equipped with three motors and, with no trailer, can go from 0-60 mph in only five seconds. A fully loaded trailer (82,000 pounds) takes only 20 seconds (via Tesla). A fully loaded diesel truck average is about a minute (via BGR), so it's exponentially quicker off the line. Fully charged, it's estimated to have a 500-mile range, but real-world numbers from Pepsi — the Semi's first commercial user — seem to be calling that into question (via Electrek).
The Semi's most significant paradigm-shifting change is the central seating position. Instead of a conventional left-hand or right-hand-drive vehicle layout, Tesla has built a fighter jet-styled solo cockpit that puts the driver smack dab in the middle of the truck, which helps eliminate blind spots. The front windscreen — made of "thermonuclear explosion-proof glass" (via TopElectricSUV) — is massive, and the side windows wrap around to meet it, giving the driver a much broader and unobstructed field of view.
This is not your daddy's old timey big rig
A vast array of cameras positioned around the front of the truck further eliminates blind spots. Three are located on each side mirror and give different views based on their positioning. There's also the three-camera unit typically found in Tesla passenger vehicles located above the Semi's front windshield, and another down on the front bumper (via Electrek). It'd be interesting to know if the angles can be adjusted on the fly.
All these views are shown to the driver via large video/touch screens on either side of the steering column. These screens can simultaneously display CCTV feeds, GPS directional data, as well as vital information about truck performance and trailer data (via Tesla).
Then there's the steering wheel itself. Gone is the massive two-hander: The Semi's wheel looks like it was yanked straight out of a Model S or X, replete with buttons that likely are used for turn signals, the horn, etc. There is also a distinct lack of stalks extending from the column itself, pointing to the fact that all the standard functions typically bestowed on them are now done with push buttons or through the touch screens (via Teslarati).
The cabin is otherwise clean and open, sporting only one lone jump seat behind and slightly off to the right of the driver's seat.
Smart electric trucking
Like its cars, Tesla's mobile application gives the truck driver (and Fleet Services) remote access to various diagnostics, location tracking data, and even communication with dispatch. The onboard predictive maintenance feature constantly analyzes the truck and knows when it needs servicing (via TopElectricSUV).
The electric Semi can tackle grades of up to 6% at speed, and because it doesn't need any gears or transmission, a driver doesn't have to worry about hitting their shifts. In the past, if a driver missed a gear going down the backside of a grade, they'd be on their brakes trying to avoid a runaway truck scenario (thus the reason for truck ramps on the sides of highways). The truck's regenerative braking system does away with old-school Jake brakes or engine braking entirely (via Tesla).
It remains unclear whether the Semi has Autopilot/Full Self-Driving capabilities, or the advanced driver-assist features it was touted to have. The rig has all the requisite cameras, but nothing was mentioned at the recent unveiling (via Electrek). Also unknown is if it can get together with other Tesla Semi to form a convoy.
Musk says driving a Semi is like driving a regular car — you're just moving around 82,000 pounds (via Tesla). Initially, that certainly seems to be the case. Why no other truck maker has ever thought of these innovative designs is part of what makes Tesla, Tesla. One thing's for sure: We can't wait to see a convoy of these bad boys truckin' on down the road.