Every Chevrolet Camaro Generation, Ranked By Top Speed

When Chevrolet designed its answer to the Ford Mustang, there was no clue that the result would set the company on decades-long performance-laden path. The Camaro would live on for 30 more years, with most generations of the car being faster than the ones preceding them. By the time production ended in 2024, the Camaro was faster than the 1970 Dodge Daytona in acceleration, and was just shy of the Dodge's 200 mph.

Here we look at the fastest (in terms of top speed) of each generation of Camaro, starting with the slowest. All were standard vehicles that could be found on dealers' lots everywhere, and not the COPO or a dealer's special like the Yenko 427 powered Mustang-slayer. These cars were not always the fastest in terms of 0-60 mph — especially in the early years when racing in the streets called for 4.11-ratio gears that lowered top speed.

One thing to remember about the top speed figures here is that not all sources agree on the top end. Some use theoretical figures based on gearing, others test the car themselves. We will use MotorTrend's reported values via its sister magazine, Hot Rod.