Every Major Electric Caulking Gun Brand Ranked Worst To Best
Caulk guns come in several variations. We've been the ratcheting caulk gun since the 1800s, but there are also pneumatic ones and electric caulk guns. For most DIY tasks, a standard, regular caulk gun is perfectly acceptable — it's the kind of tool you can get for under $50 and happily use years. However, there are also plenty of good reasons to get an electric caulk gun. If you do a lot of caulking, something electric can limit hand fatigue, and folks with hand-related disabilities may find it easier to use overall.
The good news is that there are plenty of electric caulk guns on the market, from all the big brands like Ryobi and Milwaukee — and even the legendary Snap-on brand makes one. These products range pretty widely in price, so it's important to make sure you're getting a good one from a reputable brand before you pull the trigger. If you're in the market for one, here are all the big brands of electric caulk guns, ranked from worst to first, so you know how the one you're thinking of stacks up against the rest.
The Amazon brands
At the bottom of the barrel are the dozens of electric caulk guns available on Amazon. We are grouping these together because if you look closely, they mostly look identical, with a semi-circular LED light at the end and a basic, functional design. These are likely private label designs, which means they're all made by the same manufacturer and sold under different company names. Some only contain the tool, while others are sold with batteries. Many of them, including this one by Grione, can use DeWalt batteries or batteries from other tool companies.
These are not necessarily bad. The reviews for most of them are pretty good, and customer reviews show that these generally work as intended. They do have flaws, but nothing too serious. If this is the only electric tool you want to own, or you find a generic brand that works with batteries you already have, then these are okay purchases.
However, if you're a budding DIYer or you work professionally, you probably have other power tools, which makes buying an electric caulk gun that fits into the ecosystem you've already chosen make more sense. Your technique matters more when it comes to caulking, but for electric caulk guns, you can definitely do better.
Ridgid
Many people may think that Ridgid is a brand owned by Home Depot because it is exclusively sold there. However, it's actually its own company, and simply has an exclusivity agreement with Home Depot. In any case, the brand has a series of battery-powered tools, including drills, handheld band saws, and nail guns. One of its many power tool options is its 18V Cordless Caulk and Adhesive Gun. It supports 10-ounce caulk tubes and anything else you can fit in there. That's a standard size, so you'll see it frequently.
In terms of overall quality, the Ridgid electric caulk gun gets reasonably good customer reviews on Home Depot, with its fair share of enjoyers and detractors. In general, this is a good product if you already have Ridgid products, but if you're buying a power tool for the first time, other brands have more options and better performance. It'll get the job done, though, and that's more than enough to say it's not bad.
It is less expensive than some competitors, though. The tool alone costs $119, and the kit with a 2.0 Ah battery (linked above) is $218, so it's a better value purchase if you already have Ridgid batteries on hand.
Kobalt
Kobalt is the in-house brand for Lowe's and competes directly with Ryobi on the other side of the fence. It has a whole series of power tools as well, and they're priced to be a good budget option for DIYers on a budget. Among the power tools is the brand's 24V Cordless Anti-Drop Caulk Gun. Like most others, it supports 10-ounce caulk tubes. Kobalt also boasts 750 pounds of push force, a variable-speed dial to adjust how much caulk comes out and can dispense 200 tubes with a single 2.0 Ah battery charge.
Overall, this is a perfunctory electric caulk gun. Reviews are generally positive, and as with most power tools these days, it will fit in well if you've already bought into Kobalt's tools. There are some issues reported here and there, but nothing outside of the norm for modern power tools. Everything that's mass produced can have a bad batch. It's also relatively inexpensive at around $150, which is more than some and less than others. In short, it a fairly average product with some good features and a decent price tag.
If you already own Kobalt tools, you shouldn't feel bad about adding this one to your collection. It's reasonable, functional, and good enough. We would've liked to have seen more options, though.
Bauer
Only one of Harbor Freight's in-house brands sells a cordless caulk gun, and it's the Bauer 20V Caulk and Adhesive Gun. This makes some sense, given Bauer is one the stores only brands to sell power tools. And generally speaking, its power tools stack up well against the competition. Bauer's cordless caulk gun is pretty simple overall and has more in common with Ridgid than it does with Ryobi or the other larger brands. It's just a caulk gun with five speed dials and an anti-drip mechanism that most electric caulk guns use.
Bauer garners mostly positive reviews for its caulk gun, with customers stating that it's easy to use and worked well in their applications. We didn't see many complaints, which is good, so it's one that is easy to recommend. It's also only $40, and since these can range upwards to over $300, the value proposition is arguably Bauer's best advantage here. Of course, that price doesn't include a battery, which adds another $35. Even with that, though, $75 is a pretty outstanding deal.
The only reason Bauer isn't higher is because it only sells one style of caulk gun. That one caulk gun is pretty great.
Craftsman
Craftsman is a big player in the power tools game, and that is no better exemplified than by the fact that third-party tools sometimes claim support with Craftsman batteries. It also makes a ton of tools, some of which aren't replicated by competitor brands. So, it's not surprising to see Craftsman with at least one electric caulk gun. It is the Craftsman 10-ounce Anti-Drip Rod Caulk Gun, and it's pretty good overall. It houses a variable speed dial for more precise caulking, a 360-degree cartridge holder, and a hanger for easy storage. It retails for a very reasonable $69.
Like most electric caulk guns, the reviews of this one are good, and we only saw a few complaints about these. The variable speed dial tends to work well, and folks didn't have much complaint about dialing in their preferred speeds. The only reason that Craftsman isn't higher on the list is variety, as the single caulk gun is good, but more is often better. It's above Bauer and Kobalt because Craftsman is a popular brand, so it's more likely that someone has Craftsman tools already and can snag this for under $100 without needing to buy a spare battery. Otherwise, it's on par with Bauer, Kobalt, and even Ridgid.
Ryobi
Ryobi makes so many tools that it's often hard to keep track of them and more come out every year. It is the first brand on the list to sell more than one variety of electric caulk gun. In fact, Ryobi has made three. They are the One+ 18V Cordless 10-oz Caulk and Adhesive Gun, an older One+ 18V model that has since been discontinued, and this blue one that Ryobi only sells internationally. All three of them support 10-ounce caulk tubes, have a variable speed function, and boast up to 500 pounds of force. As the name implies, they're also compatible with Ryobi's other One+ tools.
Ryobi's main offering has hundreds of reviews, and most of them are glowing. As per the norm, ease of use and the adjustable speed settings are the highlights, with a few noting the excellent battery life. The tool by itself runs for $84 when it's not on sale, which it frequently is. Ryobi also sells kits with batteries for as low as $129, which is less than some competitors sell just the tool, and a kit with two batteries for $183.
In terms of performance, it's on par with Bauer, Craftsman, and the others, but the existence of so many battery kits make it easier to recommend.
Albion
When researching this article, the Albion name has came up several times. The brand is best known for its regular caulk guns and are often compared to other high-end caulk gun brands like Tajima. The brand also sells a couple of electric caulk guns, including the E12 model and the E12S20. The former is a standard 10-ounce caulk gun and the other a 20-ounce tube-style caulk gun. They both run on the brand's 12-volt batteries, which are included when you buy the caulk guns. In terms of features, Albion keeps up with a variable speed trigger, a variable speed dial, and an auto-reverse function to prevent drips.
There aren't a ton of reviews out there for these products in the U.S., but there are plenty out there in other regions. They are virtually all positive, with folks praising the brand's excellent build quality, the caulk gun's ease of use, and feature set. The only reason Albion isn't further up the list is because the brand doesn't have a power tool set of its own, so there's no ecosystem to buy into and electric caulk guns are niche enough to not warrant purchase by itself. However, it does support Milwaukee M18 batteries, so it is recommended to check these out if you already own Milwaukee tools.
Flex
Flex isn't the biggest brand on the list, but it does sell electric caulk guns that are worth buying. In fact, the brand has a whole lineup of electric tools that are DIY friendly, even if the brand's gray color doesn't pop like Ryobi's nuclear yellow or Craftsman's bright red. In any case, Flex sells three caulk guns — a standard 10-ounce caulk gun, a 20-ounce sausage caulk gun, and a 29-ounce caulk gun. All three feature variable speed triggers and some other nifty features, and Flex is the first brand on the list to actually cater to professionals who need larger caulk gun sizes.
Reviews for Flex products tend to be pretty good, although there aren't hundreds like you'd see on a Ryobi product. However, we think Flex deserves higher placement for having three different caulk guns that are made for three different types of scenarios. The inclusion of an electric sausage caulk gun is especially nice, as its more apropos for professional use than a cartridge gun.
The only difficult part is finding one. Flex tools are sold in-store at Lowe's and other locations, and they can get pretty expensive, with the 20-ounce sausage caulk gun running for over $200 by itself with no batteries.
DeWalt
DeWalt makes a ton of power tools, and is generally considered right up there with other big brands in terms of reliability and performance. It's often seen in professional spaces, and so it makes sense that DeWalt also makes a trio of caulk guns: a standard 10-ounce caulk gun, a 20-ounce sausage caulk gun, and a 29-ounce caulk gun. That should cover whatever you need in terms of performance. All three include variable speed triggers along with a variable speed dial, making these one of the most granular electric caulk guns in terms of speed variation.
Reviews for all of these products are good, and since they're available at both Home Depot and Lowe's, they're pretty easy to find. There weren't any complaints that we didn't also see from other toolmakers, and so your odds of getting a good one are pretty good. The only real downside is price. The cheapest one of these goes for just over $190, and the 29-ounce variant costs $270 for just the tool.
However, while they're not the best bargains, having three demonstrably different caulk guns available at locations near you is a boon. These caulk guns are also quite popular with people on Reddit, where DeWalt often recommended and lauded for its performance.
Makita
Makita has made quite a name for itself over the years and is generally regarded as one of the major tool brands. In fact, Makita is one of the few tool brands not owned by another tool brand, and the Japanese toolmaker has been around for over 100 years. As any good power tool maker should, Makita sells three electric caulk guns. They are the 10-ounce regular model, a 20-ounce sausage model, and a 29-ounce model. The 29-ounce model boasts an industry-leading 1,100 pounds of force, which is nice to have. All three also feature variable speed selections, a variable speed trigger, and an overload sensor to avoid breaking caulk tubes.
Reviews on these caulk guns were just as good as DeWalt's, including in places like Reddit, and for largely all the same reasons. The caulk guns work well, are easy to use, and help save your shoulder and elbow from extraneous effort. All three models are 18V, so they are compatible with Makita's other tools. In terms of price, they are about as expensive as the DeWalt ones, so if you wanted to flip Makita and DeWalt on this list, you absolutely could. They are about equal to one another in terms of reviews, variety, availability, and performance.
Milwaukee
Of all the big brands, Milwaukee makes the greatest variety of electric caulk guns. The brand sells five: a 12V 10-ounce standard model, a 12-volt 20-ounce sausage model, an 18V 10-ounce standard model, an 18V 20-ounce aluminum sausage model, and an 18V 20-ounce clear barrel model. They all come with similar features, like a variable trigger, a six-speed dial, and anti-drip features. The huge variety is thanks to the brand's M12 and M18 battery models, so you can buy the one that fits with your existing Milwaukee tools.
Reviews for all six models were consistently good, and it's also commonly recommended on websites like Reddit. Milwaukee tools are also widely available and generally easy to find. Milwaukee gets high placement on this list because of its sheer variety and availability mixed with the fact that people seem to like them. Plus, the clear barrel model is unique to Milwaukee and gives the user the ability to see how much caulk they have left, letting them plan their reloads before they actually get there, which can be helpful in some tasks.
The only real downside is price, as these are competitive, but not necessarily a bargain.
Snap-on
Snap-on tops the list, and it shouldn't be too much of a surprise. The brand's tools are often some of the most expensive on the market, and while you can get some of them on a budget, usually these are endgame tools, rather than something you'd buy when just starting out. Its 18V electric caulk gun is no different, featuring user-adjustable speeds, superior workability in colder conditions, and perhaps the best feature, extra accessories that allow you to transform this from a 10-ounce caulk gun into a 20-ounce sausage gun or a 29-ounce standard caulk gun. So, instead of buying three different guns, you can get one gun with two extra accessories and have all three on hand.
The versatility will cost you, as the accessories cost extra and the gun starts as $389 with no battery included. You can buy an adapter to make them work with DeWalt 20V and Milwaukee 18V batteries, which we'd recommend since buying a battery for one tool is not a great idea. Otherwise, reviews for Snap-on tools have been consistently positive for a long time, so while the caulk gun doesn't have a ton, it's well-known that Snap-on makes good products.
How we ordered these brands
For this list, we first identified the brands that even sold an electric caulk gun. All of the major power tool brands do, but it was important to find niche companies like Albion as well, so readers would know where people tend to look for these sorts of things. From there, it was a matter of looking up reviews and opinions about each one to make sure people actually liked them.
From there, we took into account variety, availability, and price. Milwaukee got high placement for having five options to choose from across two types of battery ecosystems. DeWalt got middle placement for having three good options and decent availability. Snap-on skipped to the top of the list for having the most individually customizable electric caulk gun, and the Amazon brands were at the bottom because it really seems like one caulk gun sold under a couple dozen different names.
Once all of these were taken into account, the list came together. However, all of the brands with three options can be mostly interchanged. They all have similar prices, features, availability, and variety. So, if you think Flex is better than DeWalt, that's perfectly fine, their placements could've gone either way.