Why Are Bauer Tools So Affordable?

The Bauer hardware brand offers many of the same power tools and implements that you would find from other major hardware brands like Ryobi, Milwaukee, or Makita. However, there is a crucial difference between Bauer and those other brands: pricing. If you compared the prices between two roughly equivalent pieces of equipment from Bauer and another brand, Bauer would almost always come out to be the cheaper of the two. For example, Bauer's 20V impact driver costs $39.99, while a Ryobi driver with similar features and output would run you more than twice that at $99.00.

How exactly can Bauer manage such affordable price tags? The cynical answer would be skimping on product quality, but based on reviews of Bauer tools from users, they're generally considered good mid-range products. Rather than some kind of secret problem, the key to Bauer's affordability centers around its parent company, hardware retailer Harbor Freight, and its direct-from-manufacturer sales procedures. By cutting direct deals with various hardware manufacturers and selling their products directly as in-store brands, Harbor Freight and Bauer save a bundle on overhead, and those savings are passed onto consumers.