15 Of The Worst Home Appliances Consumer Reports Tested In 2025

On paper, the GoWise GW44800 toaster oven looks like a solid product, with its three-rack interior, 12.7-quart capacity, and rotisserie functionality, all for around $80 or so. Owner reviews would seem to back it up, too, given that it has a decent-enough 4.2-star rating from more than 11,800 ratings on Amazon. Despite all of that, Consumer Reports considers the GoWise the worst toaster oven it reviewed in 2025.

The outlet pointed out that the GoWise was not good at baking, nor did it do well when tasked with toasting a single slice of bread. Sure, you're not buying a three-rack, 12.7-quart toaster oven to toast a single slice, but it should still be able to do so when asked. CR also thought the GoWise was particularly hard to use and not that easy to clean.

Returning to the topic of Amazon reviews, a bit more digging reveals that the rating is shared between the 12.7- and 14.7-quart versions of the toaster oven. Filtering the reviews to the 12.7-quart version reveals quite a number of 1-star reviews, which highlight several issues with the oven. These include notably poor build quality, suspect durability, and uneven cooking — the latter especially noticeable with the middle and bottom racks.