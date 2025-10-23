4 Cheap Refrigerators That Are High Quality, According To Consumer Reports

Available for the cheap price of $949, the LG LT18S2100W is an 18-cu. ft. top-freezer refrigerator. It measures 27.5 by 33.75 by 64 inches and can comfortably fit small kitchens and apartments. Besides being compact, the fridge includes a reversible door hinge for flexibility. This lets you install the unit to swing open either to the left or right, depending on which best suits your room layout. Marketed as garage-ready, the LG LT18S2100W can be set up even in rooms without climate control, such as your garage, basement, or enclosed patio. Just make sure the ambient temperature is between 38 and 110°F (3 and 43°C) for reliable performance.

Like your standard refrigerator, the LG LT18S2100W's interior is laid out with tempered glass shelves, door bins, and a produce bin. Both the shelves and door bins are detachable, so you can move them around to fit items of different heights. This also makes them easier to clean.

While the LG LT18S2100W isn't equipped with smart features like digital displays and wireless connection, it does come with two control dials: one for the fridge and another for the freezer. You simply turn the dial to choose how cold you want the internal temperature to be. There's also a built-in ice maker in the freezer, with an ice storage capacity of 6.6 lbs.