12 Microwave Brands Made In America

Try walking into a store and asking for a microwave that's actually made in America. Chances are you'll probably get a polite shrug and then an item that was built halfway across the world. Nowadays, most mainstream microwave brands have their manufacturing facilities in countries like China, India, or Malaysia. A startling 96% of the approximately 19 million microwave ovens that the United States imported in 2024, valued at around $1.4 billion, came from China, leaving actual American production with a very small slice of the market. Ironically, the microwave oven, originally a military invention from WWII radar tech, is now a global kitchen staple mostly made overseas.

But if you're set on keeping your kitchen American-made, there's still hope. Some brands are still building microwaves right here in the U.S., including industry veterans like Amana, which has a manufacturing plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Others, like Wolf, manufacture built-in microwave appliances in places such as Fitchburg, Wisconsin. They all seem to share a commitment to do things locally, with strict quality control, and a focus on American workers at the center. That said, here are 12 microwave brands that are made in America.