12 Microwave Brands Made In America
Try walking into a store and asking for a microwave that's actually made in America. Chances are you'll probably get a polite shrug and then an item that was built halfway across the world. Nowadays, most mainstream microwave brands have their manufacturing facilities in countries like China, India, or Malaysia. A startling 96% of the approximately 19 million microwave ovens that the United States imported in 2024, valued at around $1.4 billion, came from China, leaving actual American production with a very small slice of the market. Ironically, the microwave oven, originally a military invention from WWII radar tech, is now a global kitchen staple mostly made overseas.
But if you're set on keeping your kitchen American-made, there's still hope. Some brands are still building microwaves right here in the U.S., including industry veterans like Amana, which has a manufacturing plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Others, like Wolf, manufacture built-in microwave appliances in places such as Fitchburg, Wisconsin. They all seem to share a commitment to do things locally, with strict quality control, and a focus on American workers at the center. That said, here are 12 microwave brands that are made in America.
Amana
Back in 1967, Amana introduced the first countertop microwave for household kitchens, the original Radarange, setting the stage for microwave ovens as we know them today. ACP, Inc., a member of Ali Group, a global company that specializes in food service equipment and other commercial kitchen solutions, manufactures Amana commercial microwave ovens at its plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
ACP also doesn't beat around the bush when it comes to labeling its products; it is as upfront as possible about what is really made in the United States. The units are made from the ground up using domestic labor and parts. The company even provides 24/7 U.S.-based support, which is increasingly rare these days in the heavy import appliance market.
It's also worth mentioning that Amana is part of Whirlpool's global appliance portfolio. And like many other major appliance brands, it sources some production materials and components from abroad.
General Electric
GE Appliances is one of the few longtime names still making microwaves here in the United States. Many of GE's built-in and over-the-range microwave models are manufactured at the company's 750-acre Appliance Park site in Louisville, Kentucky, currently one of the biggest appliance plants in the country. In 2016, Haier took over GE Appliances. Haier is a Chinese company; instead of relocating operations, it doubled down on domestic production.
So if you're considering a GE or GE Profile that's sitting above a stove or fits flush into cabinetry, there's a high chance it was made right in Kentucky. These models are popular in new-build kitchens thanks to extras like sensor cooking, convection settings, and solid built-in vents.
In 2022, GE announced a $450 million investment in its Kentucky plants to expand microwave production and bring in more upgraded equipment. Still, it's worth checking what you're buying. Check the box or spec sheet to see if it's marked as "Made in America." Not every GE microwave is made in the States, after all.
Bosch
Bosch may have its roots in Germany, but if you're open to a microwave that mixes European design with American assembly, it's worth checking out. The company's New Bern, North Carolina, factory assembles a large number of its built-in appliances, including some select microwave models.
This facility is part of BSH Home Appliances, the North American arm of Bosch, Thermador, and Gaggenau. The New Bern plant opened in 1997 and employs more than 1,500 people, producing millions of cooking appliances each year. The factory handles slide-in ranges, wall ovens, and select built-in microwaves.
The brand, known for its stylish designs and precision engineering, also appears on our list of the most reliable home appliance brands. Bosch has invested more than $2 billion in its U.S. operations in the past five years, increasing its production power. But just like GE, you'll want to double-check the model description before you buy, since not all Bosch microwaves are U.S.-made. Countertop models are often imported.
Dacor
While it may not be as popular as Whirlpool or GE, Dacor is a name that still rolls off the tongues of fans of luxury appliances. The company is also one of the few high-end brands that still proudly manufactures its microwaves in the United States.
Founded in California in 1965 by Stanley Joseph, Dacor was built on a family legacy of kitchen innovation. The brand stayed in the Joseph family for decades, crafting luxury appliances in the Golden State before being acquired by Samsung in 2016. But even after the sale, Dacor has kept its manufacturing roots planted firmly in America.
The company's high-end microwave drawers and built-in wall ovens are still produced in California, mainly at its factory in the City of Industry. These microwaves aren't basic budget models; they're designed for high-end kitchens and include sleek designs, intelligent sensors, and seamless integration with wall ovens and pro-style ranges.
Whirlpool
Whirlpool still builds many of its appliances, including its microwaves, right here in the country, and it has the factories to prove it. Founded in 1911 and headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, Whirlpool operates several manufacturing plants in Ohio, Iowa, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma.
With facilities spread across the nation, Whirlpool has one of the largest footprints of any appliance manufacturer in the U.S. The company says more than 80% of the appliances it sells in the country are made on American soil. That includes a wide range of Whirlpool-brand microwaves, particularly built-in and over-the-range models, many of which are assembled at its massive facility in Amana, Iowa. Even as a global brand selling in nearly every country, Whirlpool continues to invest in its U.S. factories to keep operations modern and efficient. In 2021, it invested $15 million to upgrade its plant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a major facility for cooking appliances.
Most Whirlpool microwaves made in the U.S. pass the FTC's "Made in America" standard without any trouble. However, not every model of Whirlpool microwave appliance is manufactured in the United States. We mean, the 20% difference exists for a reason.
Maytag
Maytag's story started in Newton, Iowa, way back in 1893. Although it didn't begin with microwaves, it started with washing machines. Since then, it has earned a reputation for reliability, becoming a household name thanks to its tough machines and unforgettable Maytag Repairman ads. The message has been simple: these things just don't break.
For more than 100 years, it has upheld that reputation, coming fourth overall in the 2024 America's Most Trusted Kitchen Appliance survey, just behind Bosch, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool, in trust ratings among major kitchen appliance makers. Maytag is one of the brands under Whirlpool's umbrella. Whirlpool's large plants in Cleveland, Tennessee, and Amana, Iowa, where the first countertop microwave was made in 1967, still produce many Maytag kitchen appliances, including some over-the-range microwaves. The models made in Iowa meet the FTC's standards for local parts, assembly, and content requirements, qualifying them for the "Made in USA" designation.
Viking Range
Viking Range is a Mississippi native that helped bring pro-level kitchen gear into people's homes. When the company, established in Greenwood, Mississippi, in 1984, released professional-grade ranges for residential use, the line between home and industrial cooking began to blur. Its microwave line continues to follow that same bold path today.
The brand remains rooted in its Greenwood headquarters, where it still manufactures a large portion of its high-end appliances, including microwaves. Viking's models feature that same sleek stainless steel look the brand's is known for, with built-ins, drawer styles, and convection models that blend right into high-end kitchen setups. Just like the models in the 5 and 7 Series, these appliances are built with the same attention to detail that's earned Viking its loyal fanbase.
Even with deep roots in Greenwood, Viking hasn't fallen behind the times. Recently, it has added robotic tech and automation to its Mississippi factory floor, collaborating with robotics experts to automate welding and assembly procedures, all while keeping that old-school Viking handcrafted feel.
Cafe
When GE Appliances initially introduced Café in 2018, it wasn't just another kitchen brand, it was a design-forward statement. With bold hardware, customizable matte finishes, and sleek modular options, it quickly gained a reputation in the world of stylish high-end appliances, showing that it prioritizes form and function in equal measure.
While Cafe's visual appeal is undeniable, its commitment to American manufacturing is impressive. Many Cafe over-the-range and microwave units are assembled at GE's renowned Appliance Park in Louisville, Kentucky, the same production hub where other high-end GE appliance lines are made and continually upgraded.
Cafe microwaves are available in various configurations, including countertop, over-the-range, and built-in types. Many even offer advanced features like air frying, convection heating, and scan-to-cook integration. It is evident that the goal of the company is to create appliances that feel as expressive as they are powerful, while fitting seamlessly into both high-performance and high-style kitchens.
Wolf
Owned by Sub-Zero Group Inc., Wolf is pretty popular among Wisconsin locals for producing premium appliances. It runs its manufacturing through its primary facilities in Fitchburg and Madison. The company offers speed ovens and wall oven microwave combos, the sleek, flush-mounted units that you'll spot in those high-end kitchen renovations that unmistakably scream wealth.
Before being purchased by Sub-Zero in 2000, Wolf was strictly a commercial cooking company that provided restaurants with durable, efficient ranges. The industrial DNA has clearly persisted ever since. Today's Wolf microwave drawers and wall oven combos are still engineered with the same rugged, heavy-duty performance mindset.
Clear from both its craftsmanship and price tag, Wolf microwaves are meant for people who want top-tier quality. Its cooktops and dual-fuel ovens may steal the spotlight, but still, its microwave drawer units and convection versions are just as precisely crafted, using skilled American hands and technical know-how.
Sharp
You might not expect it, but Sharp makes some of its microwaves right here in the United States, despite the fact that it is a Japanese-owned brand. It's easy to assume that all its appliances would be entirely outsourced to manufacturing abroad or imported directly from Japan, but that isn't the case. Sharp has been producing microwave drawers, built-ins, and select countertop units at its Memphis, Tennessee, facility since 1979.
This facility, operated by Sharp Manufacturing Company of America (SMCA), is more than just a showroom floor. It is a working plant where Sharp not only makes higher-end microwaves but also runs research and development for designs unique to its North American market.
The U.S. commitment is well beyond surface level, as Sharp's official press releases and the SMCA overview claim that the move to the U.S. market was made to bring key production back to the States. However, not all Sharp microwaves are manufactured in the United States. Countries like China and Thailand are still listed on the label of many of the less expensive countertop models.
Electrolux
Electrolux is a European appliance brand, with its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. But it has manufacturing roots in the United States through its American subsidiary, Frigidaire. After acquiring Frigidaire through White Consolidated Industries in 1986, Electrolux secured its place in American kitchens by capitalizing on the brand's established reputation for reliable home appliances.
Electrolux has run major manufacturing plants in North America for years; one standout is a large 810,000-square-foot plant in Anderson, South Carolina. But this is where it gets a bit tricky. Electrolux doesn't really sell microwaves under its own name in the U.S.; instead, you'll usually see them branded as Frigidaire, especially the higher-end lines. Some of the more premium models, like the built-in and over-the-range ones from the Frigidaire Gallery line, are made in North America and come packed with advanced features like Smudge-Proof stainless finishes, Sensor Cook tech, multi-stage cooking presets, and spacious interiors.
Thermador
If luxury had a passport, Thermador's would be proudly stamped "Made in America." Thermador doubled down domestically, assembling the majority of its key appliances, including microwaves, at its BSH-owned U.S. site in LaFollette, Tennessee. So you see, it's not just a production line; it's part of BSH Home Appliances, the parent company of Bosch and Gaggenau, which owns the entire manufacturing complex.
The history of Thermador in America spans more than a century. Founded in 1916 in California, it gained notoriety for introducing the nation's first cooktop and wall oven. The brand's speed ovens and microwave drawer ovens, which are frequently offered as components of its built-in cooking suites, are still manufactured and installed in the States today, especially when included in upscale Thermador kitchen sets.
Since joining the BSH family in 1998, Thermador has steadily expanded its presence in teh premium appliance market, backed by continued investment in U.S. manufacturing and innovation. To better integrate its operations and strengthen its American-built character, Thermador now shares its advanced production facilities with its parent firm. Some countertop microwaves, particularly the less expensive standalone models, might be imported. However, if you get a Thermador built-in combo unit or microwave drawer, you're probably receiving an authentic American-made product.