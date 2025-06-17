This Popular Vacuum Cleaner Brand Actually Owned By A Chinese Company

A major vacuum cleaner brand on the market today, Hoover has a long and storied history dating back to the early 1900s. In 1907, a nighttime janitor called James Murray Spangler from Canton, Ohio dreamt up a device to make cleaning easier. He was struggling from asthma, and the dust from the carpet he was sweeping wasn't helping the condition. So alongside a fan, tin soap box, broom handle, and sateen pillow case, the Spangler created a little suction sweeper.

Unfortunately, he didn't have the means to mass produce his invention. That's when he partnered with William Hoover, who was running a local leather goods shop. He agreed to work with Spangler and went on to found the Electric Suction Sweeper Company — later renamed to The Hoover Company — to sell the product. When Spangler's patent application for the suction sweeper was approved in 1908, he sold it to Hoover but remained actively involved in the company as his partner.

From the Hoover Company's humble start as a janitor's tinker device, it didn't take long for the vacuum cleaner to become a household staple, all thanks to Hoover's marketing and dealer network strategy. Although Hoover has American roots, you might be surprised to learn that today, it's now owned by a Chinese company: Techtronic Industries (TTI).

