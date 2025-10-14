20 Ryobi Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed
Ryobi makes a lot of tools — all sorts of tools, from the mundane all the way to the utterly unexpected. Today we're taking a look at a collection of tools you could potentially use for home improvement purposes — if you knew the tool existed in the first place. Some of these tools are brand new, others have been around a few years — all of them come from Ryobi.
As any experienced worker knows, you are only ever as good as the tools you're using. That's why when you take on any home improvement project, no matter how big or small, it is important that you have the right equipment. In the past we've looked at apps designed for people who love home improvement that can help inspire you or provide tutorials as well as the kind of tools you can get from Harbor Freight when on a tight budget.
Today we're looking at hardware, specifically. Some of these pieces of equipment are not the kind of product you'd usually associate with Ryobi, while others can do weird and wonderful things that most people wouldn't expect. Whatever the case, you can be sure that each of these tools will help you renovate, remodel, or get your house back to looking its best.
Ryobi 18V One+ Power Station
Power stations aren't necessarily classified as "tools" by some, but they can be extremely helpful when doing projects around the house. Power stations operate by plugging into a wall and giving you outlets that can handle the intense power draw of some power tools. For reference, disc grinders and air compressors can draw up to 2,000W when starting and use 1,000W when running continuously. That's quite a lot of power, especially if you have multiple things running at once.
Ryobi's power stations, which are actually pretty good compared to other power stations, come in two flavors, the 18V One+ model that takes 18V batteries and a 40V model that takes the brand's 40V batteries. What's neat about these is that the batteries can work two ways. If the power station is plugged into a wall, then the power station will charge the attached batteries, allowing to charge up to four at once. If the power station isn't connected to an outlet, the batteries power the station. Per Ryobi, the 18V model can power a fridge for 14 hours with four 12Ah 18V batteries, making it a decent emergency power station as well.
Both power stations otherwise have similar specs. They can handle tools with up to 3,000 starting watts, contain three outlets on the front along with a smattering of USB ports, including USB-C PD outlets that will charge your phone, laptop, and other such things. There are a ton of potential uses for this, from emergency power to helping power tools indoors that may overload a wall outlet. Regardless, it's a nice thing to have around.
Ryobi 18V One+ Caulk Gun
Caulk guns are simple tools, and most of them work the same way. You stick in a tube of caulk or adhesive and squeeze the trigger. The trigger activates a mechanism in the gun that presses the back of the tube, forcing the product out of the front. Ryobi has, in my opinion anyway, improved on this idea with a powered caulk gun that runs on the brand's 18V One+ battery, making it an easy addition to a power tool collection that already includes Ryobi 18V One+ tools.
Ryobi actually did a pretty good job with this little thing. The premise is simple. You pop in a battery, dial in the settings you want, and when you squeeze the trigger, the mechanism applies up to 500 pounds of pressure constantly, allowing you to caulk without needing to squeeze the trigger over and over again. This reduces fatigue and helps get caulk jobs done faster and cleaner, especially for beginner and intermediate users. The various controls allow you to control the discharge rate of the caulk or adhesive, and there is a safety, so you don't actually press the trigger when you don't intend to.
Since caulk guns are relatively simple, one 18V One+ battery can reportedly run through 200 10-ounce tubes of caulk in a single charge, making one of the least battery-intensive 18V tools that Ryobi sells. Given that I've never used more than a single tube of caulk in any single project I've done, I imagine there's little risk of running out of battery while using one of these.
Ryobi 18V One+ spot and carpet cleaners
Doing work around the house can be messy, and cleaning up can be a pain if you're not ready for it. That's also true of many other things. For example, I have dogs, and dogs sometimes have accidents, which can also be quite difficult to clean up without the proper tools. Ryobi sells tools for these types of occasions, including the 18V One+ HP SwiftClean Mid-Size Carpet Cleaner and the handheld Ryobi 18V One+ SwiftClean Spot Cleaner.
Both cleaners the same thing, which is clean carpets, upholstery, and covers. They work anywhere where such materials exist, including places like your car, and both use Ryobi's 18V batteries to power them, so they're entirely cordless. The mid-size model is the more powerful of the two, with a dual-tank design that houses water and cleaner, and then the second tank is for whatever gross mess you pull out of the carpet. Ryobi also includes two inserts, a brush and a rubber attachment, to give you a couple more options when pulling up stains and messes.
The handheld model is like the mid-size model but sacrifices some power for portability. This one is a bit harder to recommend as user reviews on it tend to be on the milder side, but for simple spills and especially in cars, it can do a pretty decent job. Like the mid-size model, this is battery operated using the brand's 18V One+ batteries, so it's convenient to have a little vacuum that uses the same battery as your drill.
Ryobi 20-foot AirGrip Laser Level and Stud Detector
Working on walls can be a challenge. People often hang shelves, curtains, blinds, pictures, and other stuff from the walls. The methods are often permanent or at least leave permanent marks on the wall. So, it's usually quite a bummer when you hang something and then find out that it's crooked later. Something like a laser level helps with that by giving you a flat line on your wall that you can use to line everything up before doing anything permanent.
Ryobi's AirGrip Laser Level does precisely that. This little tool, which I didn't know Ryobi made until researching this article, works like most laser levels. You slap it into the wall, use the included bubble levels to line up the laser, and then use the laser to lineup your shelf, picture, or whatever else you hang on the wall. Ryobi boasts a 20-foot range for the laser, which is enough to cover an entire wall in most houses. The laser is also adjustable up to 45-degrees in case you need a straight line on an angle.
We usually don't recommend two tools at once, but in this case, an exception is okay. Ryobi also sells a stud finder that works like most other stud finders. When affixing things to a wall using a laser level, you'll often want to mount those things to a stud to avoid damaging your drywall. If you buy one, you might as well buy the other too. They're a match made in DIY heaven.
Ryobi 156-piece Mechanics Set
While researching this article, I was quite surprised to learn that Ryobi had a tool set specifically for mechanics. The brand is far more well-known for its DIY homeowner power tools and interesting creations that the company has since discontinued. Tool kits more mechanics are often put together piecemeal, with some types of tools being more important than others. However, there is nothing wrong with picking up a reliable, cheap set of mechanic's tools to get yourself started. Ryobi's kit fits into that category well.
Let's move through what you get here. Ryobi's mechanic's tool kit includes both long and shallow sockets in 3/8-inch and 1/4-inch configurations, which is best for minor and moderate repairs. All its missing is a 1/2-inch set for those heavier tasks, but you're better off buying those from a more premium brand like Harbor Freight's Icon brand. In any case, you also get a screwdriver with a bit set that includes several bit types as well as a hex key set. That should give you enough tools to tackle most DIY mechanic stuff.
People who do mechanic work in their garage often would probably do better with a more robust set of tools, but if all you want to do is change oil or replace your cabin air filter, a set like this is perfect. Plus, sockets and screwdrivers are good for other types of DIY work around the house, so you'll be able to find occasions to use them outside of cars.
Ryobi 18V One+ Drain Auger
Thinking back to the last time my sink clogged makes the lower lid of my left eye twitch, and having something like a drain auger would've made my life much easier. These tools aren't something you'd use every day, but they're certainly nice to have around when you need them. Drain augers work by letting you extend a metal wire into your drain. The machine then whips the wire around, and the movement helps clear the drain of debris, thus unclogging it. You guessed it, Ryobi sells these things.
In fact, Ryobi sells two drain augers. The first is a 25-foot drain auger and the other is a 35-foot drain auger. In terms of overall specs, they are the same, so you're really just choosing how much cable you want. Each one is powered by a Ryobi 18V One+ battery, making it a slide-in addition to an existing 18V One+ collection. In terms of overall functionality, it's pretty basic for a drain auger, but it's still better than having no auger at all. You run the cable down into the drain until you find the clog, then run the machine to clear the clog, and you're done.
The only real use for these is to clear drain clogs. However, they work in virtually every type of drain from sinks to toilets, and even bathtubs. Having one of these would've saved me a lot of time from continuously pouring drain cleaner and rinsing with hot water until the clog cleared itself.
Ryobi Snowblowers
As I get older, the idea of owning a snowblower becomes increasingly appealing. Shoveling snow gets old after so many years. Ryobi is already pretty well known for its yard tools, which use 40V batteries instead of the 18V One+ batteries. The brand sells mowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, and other outdoor power tools. Tucked in among them in the brand's humble snow blower, which uses the same batteries as the other yard implements, making it an easy choice if you want to keep it all in the family.
Ryobi actually has a few different snowblowers for sale. They come in 18-inch, 21-inch, and 24-inch options, with the price going up as you get wider. The 24-inch version is also a two-stage snow blower while the smaller models are single stage blowers. There are pros and cons to each. For the most part, single stage blowers get clogged less often while two-stage blowers can handle and fling more snow further, making it better for clearing large spaces. You can choose whichever one you want based on your needs in the event you want to buy one.
Ryobi has a couple of other neat gadgets in this space. There is an 18V One+ variant, although we're concerned that the 18V model won't be as adept as flinging snow as the 40V models. Ryobi also sells an 18V and 40V snow shovel, which is literally the size of a snow shovel and is designed for small jobs like suburban driveways.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Power Spreader
Home improvement doesn't necessarily mean only working on projects within your house. There's also a lot of opportunity for homeowners to get more value out of their property or make it look nice by working on the yard. That might mean adding a new lawn, planting flowers, or maintaining the already existing garden. To help with that, Ryobi has an 18V ONE+ Power Spreader.
Although spreaders are not something that every gardener or DIY enthusiast will need, they can prove incredibly useful for those with big gardens that need a lot of work. This tool can spread a variety of substances, including both seeds and fertilizer, across a large area. On a single charge of the 18 volt battery, the device can empty a tank of material across a 5,000 square feet area. It is also small enough to be held in a single hand and is cordless.
The $50 18V ONE+ Power Spreader is even better value for money because it can also be used as a de-icing tool. Since it is compatible with ice salt, it can help get rid of any ice on your property, with the flow rate able to be controlled with an adjustable knob on the side of the gadget.
Ryobi 4V LITHIUM+ Screwdriver
It doesn't matter what kind of home improvement job you are working on, there's a good chance that at some point you'll need a screwdriver of some sort. They are one of the most basic pieces of equipment and a must-have tool that every home mechanic needs in their tool box. Of course, you don't have to rely on a manual screwdriver for DIY or home improvement, with every major brand offering electronic screwdrivers that take the effort out of the task.
The 4V Lithium+ Screwdriver is Ryobi's portable handheld electronic screwdriver that fits into their 4V range. It works with a variety of one and two inch hex bits so is well suited to any type of job you might have on the go. The two finger control trigger can provide up to 200 revolutions per minute
At just over two inches high and seven inches long, the 4V Lithium+ Screwdriver is a great choice for anyone who has a lot of screwing to do in different locations as it can easily fit in a pocket and be carried around without any added strain. When using the tool, the GripZone over-mold should prevent any slipping and make it comfortable to hold even over long periods.
UPDATE: While the model pictured above is discontinued, you can find a much better (newer) version at Home Depot – this time it has a "pivoted head" (like any reasonable screwdriver should).
Ryobi 18V ONE 6 1/2 Circular Saw
Home improvement jobs may well involve having to cut a variety of materials. Whether you are laying new flooring, fixing a roof, or even building a new room, there's a good chance you'll have to do some sawing to get everything to the right size. A circular saw is a good start as it is a versatile tool that can be used for a wide array of projects and can work on a range of materials. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 6 1/2" Circular Saw is the perfect choice and is a small and compact model that can do pretty much everything you might need it for.
This is also one of Ryobi's tools that can help you save money on home repairs and will do a good job for most household projects. Despite utilizing the 18V battery like most of Ryobi's range, the circular saw has a powerful motor that is up to 40% more powerful than the brand's previous products, giving it a similar performance to a corded tool.
Ryobi 18V ONE Outdoor Patio Cleaner
Home improvement doesn't just mean adding things to your house. It can also involve making living spaces and areas of your home look nicer than they currently do — including your yard. In fact, outside areas often need a bit more TLC than indoor environments as they are more exposed to the elements and are often overlooked when it comes to cleaning. A prime example of this is a patio, which can easily become covered in dirt and dust to such an extent that it begins to change color.
While you can get down on your hands and knees and try to clean it the old-fashioned way, Ryobi has a far more sophisticated method that you probably haven't heard of. This 18V ONE+ Outdoor Patio Cleaner is a powerful and effective tool that will help clean patios and other outdoor surfaces far quicker than you ever could manually. It can spruce up a variety of surfaces, including decking and tiles, to clear away grime as well as moss or mildew that may have formed.
Users can either use just water or opt for a cleaning solution, as the 18V ONE+ Outdoor Patio Cleaner is compatible with most cleaners. The equipment features a telescoping head to make using it a breeze and a brush guard so you don't accidentally kick up any debris to other areas.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hand Vacuum
Regardless of the type of home improvement project that you are working on, it is pretty much a certainty that you'll eventually make a mess. It doesn't matter whether you are sawing a piece of wood, drilling into a wall, or sanding a piece of furniture, there will be some dust and debris that is thrown up into the air to land on the floor or other surfaces. That's simply a risk that comes with any sort of DIY.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hand Vacuum is a solution to that exact problem. It is a handheld portable vacuum cleaner that is compact enough to be carried around as you work, removing the need to haul heavier and larger traditional vacuums that can be bulky or require a cord. Ryobi promises that this tool is powerful enough to suck up any materials at your job site, while the GripZone handle increases the comfort when it is used for a long time. There's also a dual-filter system along with a quick and easy method to empty the Ryobi hand vacuum.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 5 Random Orbit Sander
If you want a nice finish on a woodworking project and want everything to match up with what is already there then a good sander is an essential tool. Whether it's patching up a hole in a wall with some filler or building furniture, sanding is important to get an attractive and smooth finished product. It will also ensure there's no chance of you getting a nasty splinter.
The 18V ONE+ 5" Random Orbit Sander isn't ideal for those who need to do an industrial amount of sanding or find themselves needing to frequently sand large areas. However, for smaller jobs and irregular usage, it is a great choice as it can be used on a lot of surfaces. This Ryobi tool is fast, with up to 10,000 orbits per minute, so you can be sure to get a smooth finish and has reduced the vibration over older models by as much as 40%. Combine that with the precise controls and the ability to quickly swap between different sandpaper with different grit sizes and it becomes a useful addition to any tool box.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 16 Mower
Although the brand is best known for power tools, Ryobi has a surprisingly diverse selection of products for homes and yards that fall outside of what you'd typically associate with the company. This includes a range of gardening products that can help anyone keep on top of their yard and ensure it looks as good as possible at all times. That includes caring for any lawns, keeping the patio clean, and making sure that hedges and other plants don't grow out of control.
Many people who want to expand home improvement to the yard might be surprised to learn, though, that Ryobi sells an 18V ONE+ 16" Mower. Like its wide range of power tools, it is a cordless piece of equipment that runs entirely on the 18V battery. Adjustable to five cut lengths, ranging from 1.25 inches all the way up to 2.75 inches, it can also fold up to a compact size for easy storage and is designed specifically for those who value portability or have a small lawn.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 45W Hybrid Soldering Station
Although they might not be a tool that everyone will need in their tool box, a soldering iron can be a useful piece of kit. That's because they can be used for a variety of different tasks, whether it's making jewelry, building circuits, repairing electronics, or working with sheet metal. The tool effectively works by melting a thin layer of metal known as solder onto an object, which then reforms into a solid to create a strong bond. Ryobi sells a number of soldering irons, but the best one for a home improvement job is probably the 18V ONE+ 45W Hybrid Soldering Station.
That's partly down to the fact that this is a more compact and less potent piece of equipment that is perfect for most household DIY projects, although it also comes with some interesting features that help it stand out from the crowd. Notably, the soldering station features an iron holder so the tool can be safely stored when not in use and an adjustable knob to change the temperature from as low as 300°F up to a high of 900°F. It also has a three foot cable and can run directly from the mains or cordlessly with the 18 volt battery.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Multi-Tool
A multi-tool is a flexible and multifaceted oscillating tool that is designed to cut or saw through materials. The small and compact size of multi-tools makes them a good choice for situations where tools like circular and reciprocating saws are too cumbersome, yet they still have enough power to cut through a range of materials such as wood, plastic, and metal.
Ryobi has developed a cordless version of the tool in the form of the 18V ONE+ Multi-Tool that cut and sand. An adjustable knob means that it can switch from as low as 10,000 oscillations per minute up to 20,000 oscillations per minute. Thanks to the fact that it weighs under two pounds, it is easy to use for a long time and has an in-built LED light for dark environments. It also has a wood cutting blade attachment, a segment saw blade, and a sanding pad, meaning the 18V ONE+ Multi-Tool can be used on drywall, metal, wood, plastic, and a wide variety of other surfaces.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ LED Light Kit
Home improvement doesn't just involve the tools necessary to carry out the actual work — there are also other pieces of equipment and gadgets that you can purchase from Ryobi to help make the entire process that bit easier. One of the most useful additions to your collection could well be this 18V ONE+ LED Light Kit, a nifty tool that is perfect for lighting up a dark environment.
Like the rest of the ONE+ range, this LED flashlight is compatible with the standard Ryobi 18V battery, meaning you don't have to worry about buying separate batteries and can instead simply swap it out with a tool that you currently aren't using. That power supply should also provide a maximum runtime of 22 hours when fully charged, so there's little risk of you being left unexpectedly in the dark.
Able to provide up to 280 lumens of light across two different modes and send out a beam of light up to 500 feet away, the 18V ONE+ LED Light Kit can be purchased for as little as $30 if you just want the tool itself. For the battery and other equipment in the 18V ONE+ LED Light Kit the price rises to a little over $100.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hot Glue Gun
Ryobi actually has a surprising number of tools that are great for crafting, ranging from precision knives to hobby stations and rotary tools. However, one of the best gadgets that you can get from this brand for hobbyists who also want to do some home improvement is the 18V ONE+ Hot Glue Gun. That's because a good hot glue gun can be used to quickly join together two materials with a strong and durable bond.
The 18V ONE+ Hot Glue Gun has the added advantage of being able to be used wirelessly as it can use the standard Ryobi 18 volt battery to provide three and a half hours of runtime before needing to recharge the battery. The upside of this is that you'll never find yourself in a situation where you can't get the glue gun exactly where you need it because the cable is too short.
Compact and lightweight, this tool is still powerful enough for any job that requires a heavy duty glue gun but won't tire you out when holding it for extended periods. The 18V ONE+ Hot Glue Gun is also compatible with a range of glue sticks, including general purpose and high strength adhesives.
Ryobi 18V One+ Soap Dispensing Telescoping Scrubber Kit
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Soap Dispensing Telescoping Scrubber Kit is the tool for anyone who has a lot of hard to reach areas that require some heavy cleaning. Priced at just under $200, it is essentially a motorized scrubber that takes the effort out of getting a variety of surfaces clean and back to looking their best. Simply hold it to the area you want to get spick and span and the tool does all the work. It's also able to swap heads with up to 25 different HEX Shank accessories and use cleaning sprays.
Thanks to the fact that the tool is cordless and weighs just 7.5 pounds, it is easy to reach high and low areas that are not normally accessible. A 51-inch reach from the telescoping pole and the six-positioning pivoting head also help to allow the scrubber to work on everything from walls to fiberglass. You don't have to worry about the 18V battery getting wet either as the 18V ONE+ Soap Dispensing Telescoping Scrubber Kit has a IPX7 enclosure that allows it to be submerged in water for half an hour.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ AirStrike 18GA Brad Nailer
There are dozens of different nail guns on the market, something that makes choosing which nailer to use for the job at hand somewhat difficult. Regardless of the nail gun you opt for, they'll definitely have a number of advantages over a traditional hammer. In particular, nailers are more accurate and consistent in addition to requiring less effort from the user. That means they can get the task done quickly and without the user getting tired. That's even more true of the 18V ONE+ AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer, a lightweight and portable nail gun from Ryobi.
Brad nailers are a type of tool that are typically used for work that will be visible to the naked eye and requires less power because the wood is at risk of splitting. What makes the ONE+ AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer so impressive, though, is that it works without the need for any external gas canisters and hoses. Most nail guns require a separate source to provide compressed air but the Ryobi offering uses AirStrike Technology that involves the 18V battery providing the energy needed to drive the nails into material. It is also capable of sinking up to 1,900 nails before needing to be recharged.