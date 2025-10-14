20 Ryobi Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi makes a lot of tools — all sorts of tools, from the mundane all the way to the utterly unexpected. Today we're taking a look at a collection of tools you could potentially use for home improvement purposes — if you knew the tool existed in the first place. Some of these tools are brand new, others have been around a few years — all of them come from Ryobi.

As any experienced worker knows, you are only ever as good as the tools you're using. That's why when you take on any home improvement project, no matter how big or small, it is important that you have the right equipment. In the past we've looked at apps designed for people who love home improvement that can help inspire you or provide tutorials as well as the kind of tools you can get from Harbor Freight when on a tight budget.

Today we're looking at hardware, specifically. Some of these pieces of equipment are not the kind of product you'd usually associate with Ryobi, while others can do weird and wonderful things that most people wouldn't expect. Whatever the case, you can be sure that each of these tools will help you renovate, remodel, or get your house back to looking its best.