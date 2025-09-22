5 Ryobi Tools You Should Steer Clear Of (According To Owners)

Anyone who has taken a stroll through a Home Depot in the last half decade has heard of Ryobi. The brand sells its tools exclusively through Home Depot and its website, giving the home improvement retail giant exclusive rights. The debate over whether Ryobi's tools are any good has been mostly settled, with the majority believing that Ryobi is good for the DIY homeowner but probably not suited for professional use. In general, most people like most of the brand's tools.

Ryobi sells a wide range of tools, from its lineup of One+ 18V power tools to its 40V lawn equipment, along with a slew of fun products that the brand has since discontinued. However, like all brands with massive product lineups, not every product makes people happy. Ryobi is as guilty of this as any tool brand, and potentially even more so given its willingness to experiment with things like garage door openers and RC cars. Tons of products have slid into and out of Ryobi's lineup over the years.

Thus, it's only natural that some of them aren't very good or don't scratch the itch that users thought they would. For this list, we looked at user reviews and picked out five products from the 200-300 or so that Ryobi sells which people simply don't like. We sourced user reviews from retail sources like Home Depot and Amazon to see which products people didn't like and why. So, if you're looking to steer clear of some of Ryobi's less impressive tools, here are a few you should probably avoid.