5 Of The Best Upholstery Cleaners On The Market (According To Owners)

No matter how hard you try, it's almost impossible to keep car seats and carpeting in pristine condition. Crumbs, stains, and daily dirt are simply a part of life, so you have to expect your car's interior to get grimy over time. You can try to wipe them clean with a cloth or sponge, but the best way to clean your car seats is with a dedicated upholstery cleaner. In classic cars, the seats, consoles, and door panels are often made out of fabrics that absorb just about everything, soaking in any spills and dirt like a sponge. But even new cars with faux-leather upholstery and space-age interior materials develop unsightly stains. Indeed, with all the advancements in the auto industry, upholstery cleaners are still useful.

The best upholstery cleaners are easy to use, effective on a variety of surfaces, and affordably priced. Our deep dive into the sea of options suggests that most upholstery cleaners perform well in one or two of those areas but fail in a third. From that research, we've compiled the best from among the available products, according to previous buyers. The best cleaner for your purposes will depend on your budget and the type of surface that you're looking to clean. Fancier options involve wet-vac style machines that inject cleaning fluids into the seats and then vacuum them up to remove all soluble materials. Cheaper, more affordable options may be as simple as spray bottles of cleaning chemicals, which require a bit more work to apply to and remove from the seats. Some of these products are sold as complete kits, while others require the purchase of additional supplies or accessories.

