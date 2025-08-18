How Good Are Ryobi's 18V Paint Sprayers? Here's What Owners Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Painting your home can be a fun experience, especially if you're an artistic person who wants to express themselves. However, it can also get tiring if you have to cover large or hard-to-reach areas, like ceilings or decks. Thankfully, there are tools like paint sprayers that can save the day (and your back), like the Ryobi 18V ONE+ ProTip Handheld Paint Sprayer. In general, it's made for a variety of uses that span furniture and indoor fixtures to outdoor spaces that are exposed to the elements, like fences and decks. To help keep accidents from happening, it also has a 1.5-quart quick lock container. Previously, Ryobi claimed that its paint sprayer made history for commercial products with its reversible spray tip that is used to take out clogs.
But of course, it's important to note that the Ryobi 18V Paint Sprayer is one of the many tools that the brand has officially discontinued. During its availability, we've mentioned that its price was usually under $50, which is reasonable even when you count the extra cost of the battery. One of the advantages of the Ryobi 18V Paint Sprayer is that it utilizes the 18V ONE+ battery system, so it's great for everyone who is already invested in the system (or wants another reason to be). But, is it still worth searching for it online or on the shelves today? If you want the short answer, it's likely a no from us. Here's why and what else you should consider.
Do people think the Ryobi 18V paint sprayer is worth it?
In general, most people thought the Ryobi 18V cordless paint sprayer left much to be desired. On the Home Depot website, this paint sprayer generated an average rating of just 3.7 stars from 580+ users. However, this was the best feedback it was going to get from customers, and it did fare even lower on other online retail platforms. While it doesn't have a lot of reviews on Amazon, it did score an abysmal 2.3-star average rating from 10 people, with over 40% giving it only one-star. To even quote one Amazon customer, "This is one of the worst products I've ever bought." In particular, users have complained about weak pressure, tendency to leak, and how it struggles to work with thicker sprays.
Knowing this, it's unsurprising why Ryobi decided to axe it from its lineup for good. Unfortunately, the power tool manufacturer has yet to release another model to replace it. Although it has released similar products, like the 18V Cordless Handheld Sprayer, which we gave praise for its usefulness in deep cleaning. Since it has been discontinued, you might struggle with finding one online or even in your local store. Given all this, it's unsurprising if you're considering alternative options that may be similar in budget or have added capabilities. So, if you can't seem to get your hands on this Ryobi model, here are other highly-rated paint sprayer brands that you can add to the cart instead.
Highly-rated paint sprayer alternatives from other brands
On Amazon, one popular spray paint option is the HomeRight C800971.A. With prices that start at $38, you have the option to choose between the Finish Max, QuickFinish, and Super Finish Max. For the most expensive option, the $71 Super Finish Max, it includes brass spray tips sized 1.5, 2.0, and 4.0 millimeters that can be used on everything from furniture, cabinets, walls, ceilings, decks, and fences. Plus, HomeRight says that it can also be used on a variety of materials from paints, stains, and stealers. Depending on your project, it's also capable of spraying vertically, horizontally, or round. As of writing, more than 18,200 Amazon users have rated it around 4.3 stars.
Should you want a pro-level tool that's also made in America, the Graco Magnum 257025 Project Painter Plus got more than 7,500 people give it a thumbs up (and more or less 4.5 stars). Priced at $269, it uses an airless spray technology with a flexible suction tube that works best with up to 5-gallon buckets. So far, more than 3/4 of all its buyers have given it five stars, with one user even mentioning that it's "One of the best products I've purchased on Amazon." But if you're a Harbor Freight enthusiast, we've mentioned before that it offers several paint sprayer brands that you can choose from. Whether it's the $99.99 Spectrum electric spray gun or the Avanti airless paint sprayer under $250, there's bound to be one under your budget.