How Good Are Ryobi's 18V Paint Sprayers? Here's What Owners Say

Painting your home can be a fun experience, especially if you're an artistic person who wants to express themselves. However, it can also get tiring if you have to cover large or hard-to-reach areas, like ceilings or decks. Thankfully, there are tools like paint sprayers that can save the day (and your back), like the Ryobi 18V ONE+ ProTip Handheld Paint Sprayer. In general, it's made for a variety of uses that span furniture and indoor fixtures to outdoor spaces that are exposed to the elements, like fences and decks. To help keep accidents from happening, it also has a 1.5-quart quick lock container. Previously, Ryobi claimed that its paint sprayer made history for commercial products with its reversible spray tip that is used to take out clogs.

But of course, it's important to note that the Ryobi 18V Paint Sprayer is one of the many tools that the brand has officially discontinued. During its availability, we've mentioned that its price was usually under $50, which is reasonable even when you count the extra cost of the battery. One of the advantages of the Ryobi 18V Paint Sprayer is that it utilizes the 18V ONE+ battery system, so it's great for everyone who is already invested in the system (or wants another reason to be). But, is it still worth searching for it online or on the shelves today? If you want the short answer, it's likely a no from us. Here's why and what else you should consider.