How Does Harbor Freight's Airless Paint Sprayer Work?

Gone are the days when we broke our backs with paint rollers to refresh the colors of our homes. These days, there's no shortage of tools that can help make the experience less painful. Known for offering useful paint spraying tool options, Harbor Freight also sells a tool that utilizes pressure instead of air with unthinned latex paint, primers, and stains. Priced at $249.99, the Avanti Airless Paint, Primer, and Stain Sprayer has a 0.57 HP pump, which works in tandem with its flexible suction tube, plus a 12-inch to 15-inch spray pattern and variable pressure trigger for blending purposes. Weighing around 26.5 lbs (or about the weight of a typical microwave), it comes with anti-slip feet, an auxiliary handle, and wheels for portability. With its 0.3 gallon per minute spray rate, Avanti claims can let you cover 80 sq. ft. of space in under 3 minutes. For reference, this is about the size of two standard full bathrooms in the United States.

That said, it does have its caveats. In its owner's manual, Avanti mentions that its airless spray is only designed to work with water-based or mineral-spirit type materials. Not to mention, it says that it's possible for static electricity to lead to explosions or generate fires if you don't use it with their specific, grounded hoses that are pressure rated above 3,000 PSI. But do buyers actually think that it is worth the money?