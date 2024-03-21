This Ryobi Tool Is A Must-Have For Deep Cleaning Your House, Car, & More
Deep cleaning your house and car might seem like an easy task at first, but getting your cleaning materials into those tough-to-reach spots can prove tricky. Sure, it's easy enough to run a vacuum over everything, but sometimes, you need to apply a cleaning solution and give everything a good scrub. Having the right tools for these cleaning jobs can make all the difference, and one of the most important tools for DIY cleaning is a good sprayer.
When you think about home and auto cleaning, Ryobi probably isn't the first brand that comes to mind. The Home Depot exclusive power-tool brand is well known for making reasonably efficient tools at affordable prices, but there probably aren't a lot of people who know that it also makes some excellent cleaning products. These can be really useful for cleaning up around the house, getting into the gaps, and scrubbing out the spots in your home and car that get missed during regular cleaning. One of the most useful of these tools is its new 18V Cordless Handheld Sprayer. Here are its specs, price, and how it works.
The Ryobi sprayer is much better than a regular spray bottle
The 18V Cordless Handheld sprayer can apply cleaning solutions, disinfectants, and deodorizers to pretty much any surface. This is powered by Ryobi's One+ battery system, which uses the same rechargeable lithium batteries used by Ryobi-brand drills, saws, and other power tools. This is particularly convenient for those who have already invested in the battery system, as they will be able to use the batteries and chargers they already own with the sprayer. You also won't have to worry about the battery draining too quickly. Ryobi promises that you can go through 120 full tanks of fluid on a single charge of a 1.5 Ah battery.
The tool has a continuous spray trigger, making it easier to get full, even coverage than with a traditional pump spray bottle. This is also helpful for those who can easily develop joint pain from repetitive motions. On top of that, it has a 70-degree nozzle, which gives it a wide range of coverage as you spray. The removable tank holds 15 oz. of fluid and has measurement increments labeled on the side to help with dilution ratios and keeping track of how much fluid you're putting inside.
The sprayer is also quite affordable. It goes for $19.97 on the Home Depot website (not including the battery.)