This Ryobi Tool Is A Must-Have For Deep Cleaning Your House, Car, & More

Deep cleaning your house and car might seem like an easy task at first, but getting your cleaning materials into those tough-to-reach spots can prove tricky. Sure, it's easy enough to run a vacuum over everything, but sometimes, you need to apply a cleaning solution and give everything a good scrub. Having the right tools for these cleaning jobs can make all the difference, and one of the most important tools for DIY cleaning is a good sprayer.

When you think about home and auto cleaning, Ryobi probably isn't the first brand that comes to mind. The Home Depot exclusive power-tool brand is well known for making reasonably efficient tools at affordable prices, but there probably aren't a lot of people who know that it also makes some excellent cleaning products. These can be really useful for cleaning up around the house, getting into the gaps, and scrubbing out the spots in your home and car that get missed during regular cleaning. One of the most useful of these tools is its new 18V Cordless Handheld Sprayer. Here are its specs, price, and how it works.