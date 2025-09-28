Every iPhone Available In 2025, Ranked By Battery Life

The super-skinny iPhone Air is peak Apple because it unashamedly prioritizes form over function. As impressive as the light, 5.6mm-thick frame is, it costs the phone a lot to get down to that size. It's got only one camera (no telephoto zoom), one speaker, and all that for a bigger $999 price tag. Only time will tell if all those compromises make this impressively engineered phone worth it. Perhaps the largest compromise, however, is the reduced battery size. The iPhone Air features a 3,149 mAh battery, the smallest of any iPhone Apple currently sells, and smaller even than the similarly thin Samsung S25 Edge.

Despite having a battery that would be small in any other flagship phone, Apple still claims it delivers all-day battery life — though who knows, maybe that's a nine-hour Jupiter day. According to Apple's own spec sheet, that translates to 27 hours of video playback, or 22 hours when streaming from a video service like YouTube. Perhaps anticipating reduced battery life, Apple sells a $99 iPhone Air-only MagSafe battery that helps it get up to 40 hours of video playback, or 35 hours streamed. Apple's new Liquid Glass in iOS 26 has been zapping everyone's batteries (speaking from personal experience) so we may have to wait for more updates to see the iPhone Air reach its full potential.

Having said all that, early testing is promising. The Tech Chap on YouTube did an iPhone battery drain test with all the new models. The iPhone Air fared only slightly worse than the iPhone 17, getting 6 hours and 43 minutes of usage versus the 17's 6 hours and 55 minutes. If this test reflects the reality of most users, then the sacrifice may not be as large as initial impressions suggest.