5 Features Missing From iPhone 16e VS iPhone 16

Apple has never been known as a budget brand, but it did for many years produce a "budget" phone called the iPhone SE. The SE's third-generation model released in 2022 for $429. The best budget-friendly smartphones we've looked at each had specs that could outclass the regular iPhone. If you wanted an iPhone to get your foot in the door of the Apple ecosystem, the SE was one of the cheapest ways to do it. Just one problem: The SE didn't get any further upgrades, and Apple silently dropped it. The only other smartphone approaching budget prices was the iPhone 13 mini, which last released in 2021 for $699, but Apple also discontinued the iPhone mini. Yet despite lacking everything its premium older brothers had and the sales to justify their existence, the SE and the mini were beloved. Apple wisely brought the SE back — to an extent — in the form of the Apple iPhone 16e for $599. Though technically mid-range, Apple still had to cut corners to get the 16e to its new price point. What is the iPhone 16e missing, specifically?

Some are obvious at first glance; there's only a single camera lens instead of two. Ironically, the 16e does have one small leg up with its new proprietary C1 modem that might make iPhone SE owners trade in. But there's a fairly long list of missing items. Some are niche features you may never use, and others are potentially deal breakers. Let's look at five areas where the iPhone 16e falls short of the regular 16 lineup.