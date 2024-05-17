iPhone 17 May Slim Down As Price Climbs Dramatically

It seems like an "Ultra" tier iPhone is on the horizon, and it could come at the sacrificial altar of the existing Plus trim alongside an extra dose of financial chagrin. According to The Information, Apple is readying a slimmer new iPhone for a Fall 2025 release, and it seems to follow in the footsteps of the 2024 iPad Pro, which also served slimmer aesthetics for a steep price hike.

"It could be priced higher than the iPhone Pro Max, currently Apple's most expensive model starting at $1,200," says the report, citing three unnamed sources. The arrival of a thinner — and pricier — new iPhone version will be accompanied by the death of the Plus option, just the way Apple killed the "mini" iPhones merely after two generations to make space for the "Plus" size.

Analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities also mentioned in an investor note that the iPhone 17 series will miss out on a "Plus" mode and will introduce a "Slim" tier, according to reporting from 9to5Mac. The screen sizes across all four iPhone 17 variants are reportedly going to stand at 6.1-inch, 6.3-inch (Pro), 6.6-inch (Slim), and 6.9-inch (Pro Max).