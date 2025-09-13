5 Smartphones With The Great Battery Life You Can Buy Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's been said that we've already reached "peak smartphone"; that is, we've already perfected smartphones, so most improvements from here on out will only be marginal. Battery life is one area, however, where we're waiting for a big breakthrough to change everything. Until new battery technologies revolutionize battery life, smartphones remain stuck in the rut of "all-day" battery life that they've had for years already. You might squeeze an extra few percentage points by changing a few iPhone settings to extend battery life, or you could buy a smartphone that boasts great battery life from the very beginning.

A few important things to note here. First, this is not about the smartphones with the absolute best battery life; Chinese smartphone manufacturers are dominating that category thanks to their use of higher-capacity silicon-carbon batteries, which can't be purchased in the U.S., unlike those on this list. Popular brands in the U.S. (Apple, Google, Samsung) have yet to hop on the silicon-carbon bandwagon.

The phones we discuss here have received praise across reviews for good battery life. In addition to this, we're not taking into consideration how each individual phone ranks beyond its battery, nor are we considering price; these phones may lack in other areas. So if it's just great battery life you need, then these five options will do the job for you.