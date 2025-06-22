Samsung S25 Edge: Just How Small Is The Battery & How Long Should It Last?
Most smartphones these days come with almost similar specifications — a DSLR-quality camera, big battery life, a powerful processor, etc. — so manufacturers place great importance on their smartphone designs to make them stand out. The OnePlus Open, Asus ROG Phone 8, and Nothing Phone 2 are some of the best-looking smartphones released in recent years, but slim phones have been gaining more and more popularity. While Apple is expected to take its first step in the slim smartphone market with the launch of the iPhone 17 Air, Samsung's ultrathin device, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is already available for purchase.
But before spending your $1100 on the Samsung S25 Edge, it's important to know the features it offers. In particular, you may be concerned with its battery capacity, which is often the first thing that comes to mind when looking at a slim smartphone. Samsung's ultrathin smartphone comes with a 3900 mAh battery, which is almost 20% less compared to the battery capacity you get on the Galaxy S25+. But is that even enough to get you through a full day?
How Long Should the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Battery Last?
The Galaxy S25 Edge's 3900 mAh battery is the same as what you get on the two-year-old Galaxy S23. As you would expect, the device doesn't offer the best battery life. On normal usage, like listening to songs, browsing the internet, or watching videos on YouTube, you will be able to use the device for around 24 hours. However, if you want to do battery-intensive tasks like gaming along with normal usage, you can expect a battery life of around 12 hours.
Samsung could have avoided all the battery talks if it had used the new silicon-carbon battery technology, which would have allowed it to offer longer battery life with the same 5.8 mm thickness. The OnePlus 13 uses this new battery technology, featuring a 6000 mAh battery despite being just 8.5 mm thick.
As for why Samsung did not use the new silicon-carbon technology in the Galaxy Edge, Director of Smartphone Project Management Blake Gaiser told Tom's Guide that, with the chipset and agentic AI helping with the performance and efficiency of the device battery, they thought going with the traditional lithium-ion battery was the right decision. Blake also stated that Samsung is closely monitoring the new battery technology, so it shouldn't be a surprise if the next generation of Galaxy smartphones comes equipped with it.
Who is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge really for?
Most of the specifications of the Galaxy S25 Edge are similar to all the other smartphones in the lineup. You get 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of starting storage, Qi2-ready wireless charging, all the Galaxy AI features, a titanium frame, and new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. However, there are a few areas where the device lags behind the other models in the S25 lineup.
First is obviously the battery capacity. Besides this, you only get a dual camera setup, with no dedicated telephoto shooter. Furthermore, unlike the S25 Ultra, it doesn't support fast charging and offers only 25 W wired and 15 W wireless charging. If none of these are dealbreakers and you're in the market for a big-screen, feature-rich, and lightweight smartphone that you're comfortable charging at least once per day, then the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may be the phone for you.