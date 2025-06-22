Samsung S25 Edge: Just How Small Is The Battery & How Long Should It Last?

The Galaxy S25 Edge's 3900 mAh battery is the same as what you get on the two-year-old Galaxy S23. As you would expect, the device doesn't offer the best battery life. On normal usage, like listening to songs, browsing the internet, or watching videos on YouTube, you will be able to use the device for around 24 hours. However, if you want to do battery-intensive tasks like gaming along with normal usage, you can expect a battery life of around 12 hours.

Samsung could have avoided all the battery talks if it had used the new silicon-carbon battery technology, which would have allowed it to offer longer battery life with the same 5.8 mm thickness. The OnePlus 13 uses this new battery technology, featuring a 6000 mAh battery despite being just 8.5 mm thick.

As for why Samsung did not use the new silicon-carbon technology in the Galaxy Edge, Director of Smartphone Project Management Blake Gaiser told Tom's Guide that, with the chipset and agentic AI helping with the performance and efficiency of the device battery, they thought going with the traditional lithium-ion battery was the right decision. Blake also stated that Samsung is closely monitoring the new battery technology, so it shouldn't be a surprise if the next generation of Galaxy smartphones comes equipped with it.