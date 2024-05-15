5 Of The Coolest Looking Android Phones For 2024
As the old saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and this has certainly become the case for smartphones over the years. As the performance and functionality of these essential devices have evolved, phones themselves have moved past being simple blocky touchscreen rectangles to achieve a wide range of sophisticated designs. Nowadays, you can find a phone that not only suits your everyday needs but also appeals to your particular style.
Android is perhaps the king of phone design. Given the extensive family of mobile devices that run on the widespread operating system, there's a greater diversity of devices to choose from compared to Apple. Further, many of these designs aren't just there for looks. The appearance of most of these phones points towards their unique functions, whether it's a sleek build, a one-of-a-kind camera, or a special manner of folding. If aesthetics are what you're after in a phone, then keep reading to learn more about the coolest-looking Android phones on the market right now — and maybe even figure out which one best fits your vibe.
Asus ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro
The ROG line from ASUS has been a favorite among mobile gamers and its latest model is no exception. The ASUS ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro could be the ultimate gaming phone thanks to its new and improved features such as equipped air triggers that allow for a wide range of precise gestures, sophisticated thermal cooling options for longer-lasting gameplay, and AI software that enhances your gaming experience with advanced performance. On top of this, it runs on the always trustworthy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and sports a 5550mAh battery that, while a downgrade from prior ROG models, can run for up to two days.
That's all well and good, but what about the design? This time, ASUS stripped the ROG Phone 8 Pro of some of its predecessors' distinctive hardware traits such as the cooling vents and colored LCD for a more standard smartphone appearance. It's a slimmer device with rounder bezels and an overall lighter build encased in an aluminum frame. The 6.78-inch AMOLED Display is built with durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and supports 2500 nits of brightness.
To spot its coolest design feature, however, you'll have to flip the phone over. The back of the ROG Phone 8 sports a stunning light-up logo while the 8 Pro hosts a special mini-LED display called AniMe Vision, which features a series of pre-loaded animations. Whichever one you choose, you'll be gaming in style. The ROG Phone 8 is currently available for $1,099.99 and the Pro 8 goes for $1,499.99.
OnePlus Open
There are countless misconceptions surrounding foldable phones that have been flourished due to their lack of popularity with average smartphone users. However, most foldable smartphones nowadays are just as effective as their normal screened counterparts and come with their own unique design and functionality features. If you're on the fence about using a foldable phone, the OnePlus Open is an excellent option to help get accustomed to this type of device.
The OnePlus Open works effectively as either a regular smartphone or a foldable thanks to its refined design. The outer display is less restrictive than similar foldable phones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a 6.31-inch OLED cover screen that comes in at a superb 20:9 aspect ratio. Two OLED screens make up the tablet-like 7.82-inch interior display that supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ video while reaching up to 2800 nits of brightness. You also get plenty of multitasking options with the ability to have up to three screens open at a time. Best of all, the OnePlus Open's crease is barely visible.
The three cameras co-developed by Hasselblad on the OnePlus' vegan leather backside also help this device stand out. The primary, ultra-wide, and periscope zoom lenses not only provide pristine images but are beautifully presented in a round camera bump display next to a Hasselblad logo. Overall, whether you're a foldable fan or not, this is a great performing item with a slick look to boot. It can be bought for $1699.99 from OnePlus.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been touted across the industry for its many modern advancements. In particular, its use of AI, while not perfect, has been seen as innovative with such state-of-the-art internet search, photo editing, and translation capabilities. Still, even if that's not enough to make you want to switch from your S23 anytime soon, the phone's aesthetic might be.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra may not reinvent the wheel in terms of its design — it has a build that is nearly identical to its predecessors — but it has pushed these features to the max. Perhaps most worth noting is its sleek, fully flat 6.8-inch AMOLED display. The 2K 120 Hz refresh rate screen is impressive on its own. However, what sets it apart is its anti-reflection coating that allows for deep, rich contrast. This, combined with the phone's brightness reaching up to 2600 nits, aids this device in achieving maximum visibility, even in harsh sunlight. The sharpness of this display is a perfect fit for everything from viewing content to doodling with the included S-Pen.
The back and screen are made of Gorilla Glass and encased in an IP68-rated water and dust-resistant titanium frame. Even with its performance shortcomings, there's little denying the elegance that the Galaxy S24 Ultra brings to the table. It is currently available from Samsung starting at $1,299.99.
Motorola Razr Plus
As great as some more extreme-sized foldable phones can be, they're not for everyone. A phone that can essentially transform into a tablet doesn't always make for the most efficient product as such a size and multitasking options can prove overwhelming for some. The Motorola Razr Plus, in contrast, embraces the compact quality of a flip phone while staying a cut above similar devices.
Standing out immediately is the Motorola Razr Plus' cover screen. The 3.6-inch display proves surprisingly versatile, with users able to text, check social media, watch videos, stream music, and more without the need to open the device. At the same time, its small size proves to be a refreshing alternative to the gargantuan size of similar smartphones on the market. This screen comes with added benefits such as allowing your friends to preview themselves for photos taken with the rear camera and the ability to sit up for additional hands-free photo-taking options.
Of course, you won't be able to do everything on the cover screen, which is where the 6.9-inch interior OLED display comes in. The screen's crease is one of the most subtle out there and allows for Flex View for a clear view of your app while the phone is folded. It also boosts a speedy 165 Hz refresh rate. Best of all, it's a far more budget-friendly Android option than most competitors, coming in at $699.99.
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google has solidified its place within the smartphone market with the Google Pixel Pro 8. On top of its superb performance in many realms, this phone features a simple yet stylish look that leaves no doubt as to where it was made.
The most notable difference that is apparant with the Google Pixel Pro 8 from its predecessors is its flatness. As a result, the phone achieves a better overall balance, leaving behind the curved glass of prior models while possessing comfortable rounded corners. This change is ideal for the 6.7-inch OLED screen — known as the Super Actua display — can reach up to 2400 nits brightness, allowing for the most crisp and sharp display you'll find in a Google Pixel.
Worth mentioning design-wise is the clean cohesion of the screen, the back, and the camera. The aluminum frame that surrounds the device and its Gorilla Glass back merges excellently with the visor-like camera bump to create an elegant look. Additionally, the sleek camera bump texture makes for a nice contrast with the smooth matte finish of the back. This refined look is complimented by high-end image quality, editing, and innovative AI integration features. Google offers it starting at $999.