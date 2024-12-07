Where Are iPhone Processors Made And Who Builds Them?

The short answer is that Apple makes its own chips: The A18 and A18 pro are designed in Cupertino, but looking a bit harder takes us to Taiwan, England, and beyond. There is the design of the chips themselves, which is handled by Apple. Then the design of the cores that those Apple designers use comes from ARM — and the fabrication, which is handled by TSMC.

Pretty much whatever phone you use will have several ARM cores — the Apple A18 Pro chip has six ARM cores. This is the basic innards of the chip, and dates back to the early 1980s when it was designed by Steve Furber and Sophie Wilson, with help from Robert Heaton. So successful has the design been that today, on average, 906 ARM-based chips are made every second.

The Cambridge-based ARM doesn't "make" chips, and instead licenses the raw design to the world. Chip manufacturers can buy finished designs of whole chips, or license the cores in a way that allows further development. Apple, along with the other big manufacturers including Qualcomm and MediaTek, have a flexible architecture license. Apple in particular has a close relationship with ARM, as the processor was first used in the Apple Newton in 1992. Apple was even a major shareholder, investing $3 million to own 43% of the company. However, financial struggles in the late '90s forced Apple to sell its ARM shares to keep the lights on, netting the company $800 million over time.

That said, Apple and ARM maintain a working relationship to this day for smartphone production.