13 SUVs With The Most Towing Capacity In 2025

When it comes to the vehicles that offer the best towing capacity, many of them fall into the pickup truck segment. With frames and powertrains optimized for the specific task, it's no surprise to see so many trucks top the lists, but in recent years, the SUV segment doesn't lag far behind by any means. While smaller compact and mid-size crossovers sweep the market, plenty of full-size SUVs can tow massive hauls and offer tremendous amounts of interior cargo space, which tends to be industry-leading in this type of vehicle.

There may not be as wide a choice as the two mentioned SUV segments, but you still have a solid choice between full-size models from multiple key manufacturers in 2025. Due to the size and power that these SUVs usually come with, the price tags can easily approach six figures, but the brands that focus more on functionality rather than luxury give us options at different price points, keeping this area of the segment as accessible as possible.

Based on the information provided by these brands, here are 13 SUVs with the highest towing capacity ratings in 2025.