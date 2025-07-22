13 SUVs With The Most Towing Capacity In 2025
When it comes to the vehicles that offer the best towing capacity, many of them fall into the pickup truck segment. With frames and powertrains optimized for the specific task, it's no surprise to see so many trucks top the lists, but in recent years, the SUV segment doesn't lag far behind by any means. While smaller compact and mid-size crossovers sweep the market, plenty of full-size SUVs can tow massive hauls and offer tremendous amounts of interior cargo space, which tends to be industry-leading in this type of vehicle.
There may not be as wide a choice as the two mentioned SUV segments, but you still have a solid choice between full-size models from multiple key manufacturers in 2025. Due to the size and power that these SUVs usually come with, the price tags can easily approach six figures, but the brands that focus more on functionality rather than luxury give us options at different price points, keeping this area of the segment as accessible as possible.
Based on the information provided by these brands, here are 13 SUVs with the highest towing capacity ratings in 2025.
2025 Land Rover Range Rover - 8,200 Pounds
The Range Rover may be more well-known for setting the standard within the luxury segment, but practicality has never been ignored for the more high-end model produced by Land Rover. The British automaker's Defender models may be synonymous with the rugged, off-road-focused image that quite a few models have followed in the footsteps of. Still, the Range Rover isn't as adept on tricky terrain, but thanks to its size and performance, it can keep within the mix with the very best road-focused full-sized SUVs.
There are four different Range Rover nameplates to choose from in 2025, and you can unlock the same maximum towing capacity without going for the top-spec model. For the standard Range Rover, you get a maximum towing capacity of 8,200 pounds with the 4.4-liter V8 mild-hybrid engine, producing 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, as long as you have the towing receiver kit added on. For the smaller Range Rover Sport, the same number can be achieved when equipped with the same towing package, as well as the returning V8 engine that you get with the larger Range Rover.
Pricing for the 2025 Range Rover comes in at $134,100 and $109,700 for the Range Rover Sport when equipped with the potent V8, making them two of the most expensive models on this list. Both models come with a $1,850 destination charge, and the towing receiver kit costs another $1,672.
2025 Land Rover Defender - 8,200 Pounds
Like the Range Rover, the 2025 Land Rover Defender comes in a variety of forms, ranging from the smallest 90 model to the top-spec OCTA trim (which can be selected with the 110 model) to the largest 130 trim, which offers ultra-competitive cargo capacity at 89 cubic feet. Unlike the Range Rover when it comes to towing capacity, however, you don't have to go for the most powerful engine to achieve the maximum rating. The base 2.0-liter engine tops out at 7,716 pounds, but the turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder producing 395 horsepower, along with both the gas-only and mild hybrid 5.0-liter V8 engines, can tow up to 8,200 pounds.
This means no matter which variant you go for, all can enjoy the top-of-the-range benefits. Looking at pricing, the base 90 model starts at $68,500 in its X-Dynamic SE guise. The 110 Land Rover comes in at a lower $68,100 due to having the 3.0-liter engine available with the S trim. The largest 130 model has a less powerful 3.0-liter six-cylinder as standard, but starts at $77,700 with the more powerful motor. Like the Range Rover, all Defenders also have a $1,850 destination charge.
2025 Chevrolet Suburban - 8,300 Pounds
Moving over to the American manufacturers at the top of the SUV segment, Chevrolet puts almost all of its focus on larger vehicles, with the Corvette being the only car on sale moving into 2026, now that the Malibu has been discontinued. The Detroit-based brand also offers good-looking pickup trucks, but the SUVs get the most attention. You have the choice between two full-size, body-on-frame SUVs that are similar in many aspects but differ slightly in a few key areas.
The larger and more expensive of the two is the Chevrolet Suburban, which focuses on offering more interior cargo and passenger space, which we felt the benefit of in our review of the SUV, giving you a best-in-class 144.5 cubic feet of cargo space. The two look incredibly similar from the outside, which is the case up front in the cabin as well. Under the hood, the 2025 Suburban is powered by the same standard 5.3-liter V8 that you get in the Tahoe.
While the base engine specifications are the same, despite being the larger SUV, the 2025 Suburban trails slightly when it comes to towing capacity. The Max Trailering package takes the rear-wheel drive model's capacity up to 8,300 pounds, which isn't so far behind that it should be completely written off. Pricing starts at $62,000, plus a $2,195 destination charge, as well as the necessary towing package, adding $465 on top.
2025 Chevrolet Tahoe - 8,400 Pounds
Keeping on topic with the Chevrolet Tahoe, the smaller SUV, compared to the Suburban, is the slightly more accessible model regarding its price tag. Also coming with a $2,195 destination charge, the 2025 Tahoe comes in at $59,000, sitting closer to and below some of the major rivals that feature on this list. As mentioned, the Tahoe doesn't offer the same amount of space inside, but still comes with three rows of seats as standard with plenty of space for all, along with a still-solid 122.7 cubic feet rating behind the first row.
Performance comes from the 5.3-liter V8, producing 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. Like the Suburban, more powerful engine options are available, but you don't need to spend more money on them to achieve the 8,400-pound towing capacity that the 2025 Tahoe is capable of. Once again, you'll have to select the Max Trailering package, costing another $465. The Suburban may be the better choice if you need as much space inside as possible, but the Tahoe remains Chevrolet's most competitive SUV for towing.
2025 GMC Yukon - 8,400 Pounds
Another brand under the umbrella of General Motors, GMC is positioned as a more high-end, luxury-focused manufacturer, giving us a relatively limited lineup compared to the likes of Chevrolet. Still, GMC manages to cover plenty of ground with its vehicles, with the GMC Yukon acting as the flagship full-size SUV. Features such as the vertical 16.8-inch center touchscreen, leather-appointed seat trim, and heating steering wheel help earn its $67,200 price tag (along with a $2,195 destination charge), but many of the standout features are reserved for the more expensive trims that cross the $100,000 mark.
Given that General Motors owns it, it isn't a surprise to see GMC share its powertrains with Chevrolet. The 2025 Yukon comes with the same 5.3-liter V8 engine found in the Tahoe, producing 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. This gives the 2025 Yukon an equal towing capacity of 8,400 pounds. The Max Trailering package works a little differently for the Yukon, being part of either the Super Cruise and Trailering package, priced at $3,320, or the Elevation premium package at $5,585 as standard. A longer Yukon XL model is also available, but that drops the towing capacity down to 8,200 pounds. However, you get 144.5 cubic feet of cargo space, making up for the lost capacity through interior volume.
2025 Infiniti QX80 - 8,500 Pounds
Ever since Nissan introduced Infiniti back in 1989, it has developed into one of the key luxury brands in the U.S. market, even if it doesn't have as big of a lineup as the likes of Lexus. In 2025, Infiniti sells a total of five vehicles on the U.S. market, and while some major reshuffling is set to take place with the discontinuation of the QX50 and QX55, the full-size QX80 remains as the flagship model at the top end of the segment.
Compared to the models on this list, the 2025 QX50 unsurprisingly fetches a higher price tag due to its focus on luxury, coming in at $82,450, excluding the $1,995 destination charge. Outside of its solid luxury features for its price tag, it's also one of the most capable SUVs all-around to move closer to much more expensive rivals such as the Escalade. The QX80's twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 produces a strong 450 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, giving it a standard towing capacity of 8,500 pounds. You get an integrated towing hitch without the need for an additional package, making the 2025 QX80 particularly attractive if you're looking for luxury for luxury combined with practicality, without spending six figures.
2025 Nissan Armada - 8,500 Pounds
The Nissan Armada finds itself in a similar situation to the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Acadia, in the sense that it shares its powertrain with another key full-size SUV. As Nissan owns Infiniti, sending over the engine for the Armada to be used for the Infiniti QX80 only makes sense. Just as the 3.5-liter V6 makes the QX80 one of the most capable SUVs at its price point, the same can be said for the 2025 Armada, which undercuts many other models on this list, even if slightly, while producing 425 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. This is lower than the QX80, but this helps to differentiate the two models more.
Pricing for the 2025 Nissan Armada starts at a solid $57,520, along with a $2,010 destination charge. Luckily, the potent V6 engine also comes as standard for Nissan's full-size SUV, still making it more powerful than the likes of the Tahoe in its base guise despite the lower output than the QX80. Subsequently, the Armada can tow up to 8,500 pounds as standard, once again removing any additional costs when it comes to towing packages. Inside is where the Armada falls a little short, offering less space overall, but it doesn't feel too far behind when considering the competitive price tag.
2025 Lincoln Navigator - 8,700 Pounds
The key Asian manufacturers aren't the only ones with a leading luxury brand under their wings. Founded in 1917, Lincoln was acquired by Ford in 1922, which still holds ownership today and keeps it competing at the very top of the American luxury scene. Today, only four vehicles are available from Lincoln — unsurprisingly, they are all SUVs. Capitalizing on the ever-growing demand, Lincoln's nameplates all look and feel incredibly modern, with the Navigator receiving its latest overhaul this year.
Outside, the design of the Navigator has been updated, retaining the distinct, opulent style but in a cleaner overall package. Improvements continue into the cabin, with a massive 48-inch panoramic display on the dashboard, and an 11.1-inch center display. Under the hood, the 2025 Navigator shares its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with the Ford Expedition, but with a higher standard output producing 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. Four-wheel drive comes as standard with the base trim priced at $99,995 (excluding the $1,995 destination charge). However, for another $750 to select the heavy-duty trailer tow package, you get the maximum towing capacity of 8,700 pounds.
2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat - 8,700 Pounds
Another automotive conglomerate with reach in almost every corner of the industry, Stellantis has one of the most extensive portfolios, totaling 14 brands owned in 2025. Many of the brands that came under the ownership of Stellantis resulted from Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group joining forces, with Dodge being one of them. Even the most iconic performance brands can't ignore the demand for SUVs. While the Charger still leads the brand in the muscle car segment, the Durango does a solid job of carrying over the brand's heritage while being one of the most practical, usable full-size SUVs on the market.
There are plenty of different trims to choose from, but the SRT Hellcat that unlocks all the SUV's potential. The base trim makes it one of the most affordable full-size SUVs, but in its top-spec form, which SlashGear recently trialed and tested, you'll have to spend $84,995, with a $1,995 destination charge. You won't get as many luxury-focused features compared to other models on this list, but its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 producing 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque is tough to beat. Thanks to the blistering power worthy of the Hellcat badge, the Durango SRT Hellcat can tow up to 8,700 pounds.
2025 Lexus GX - 9,096 Pounds
Out of all the luxury subsidiary brands, very few feel as much like their own brand as Lexus. Owned by Toyota, Lexus offers many different vehicles, both cars and SUVs of all sizes, to make them almost as versatile as the parent company. The lineup has no pickup trucks, but the Japanese automaker makes it up through its expansive SUV range. Bordering on the full-size segment, the GX is essentially the Lexus equivalent of the Toyota Land Cruiser.
Despite the Lexus using the Land Cruiser's platform, the GX comes with a more powerful engine to further justify its higher price point. It's powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6, producing 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet, an output that's consistent across all trims. Something that isn't consistent, however, is the towing capacity. Certain trims are aimed at different markets, with the GX 550 Overtrail being the more off-road-focused out of the bunch. You lose out on the third row of seats, but get a leading towing capacity of 9,096 pounds.
Even if you go for the base trim, you'd still be able to tow up to 9,063 pounds, keeping the GX in the same position on this list. Pricing for the base trim comes in at $66,185, with the Overtrail trim sitting at $73,830. The 2025 model comes with a $1,350 destination charge.
2025 Toyota Sequoia - 9,520 Pounds
For Toyota, it's not the Land Cruiser that comes out on top for towing, but rather giving that title to one of the most unique vehicles in the segment. Refreshed in 2023, the Toyota Sequoia continued to build on its legacy as one of the top full-size SUVs on the market. Alongside its new looks, the Sequoia's standout feature is the hybrid-only powertrain, which still puts it in solo territory in 2025. There are still plenty of alternatives to the Sequoia that deserve to be considered, but the 2025 model's hybrid assistance not only gives it stellar performance but also one of the highest towing ratings on the market.
Under the body-on-frame shell is a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 and a single permanent magnet electric motor, producing 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque combined. Thanks to its standard class 4 towing hitch receiver, the Sequoia can tow up to 9,520 pounds in its base guise. For the Limited trim, the rating drops to 9,300 pounds, once again dropping to 9,010 pounds for the top-spec 1793 trim. Considering the power and high towing capacity of the base trim, along with its ultra-competitive price tag of $62,425 (including a $2,095 destination charge), Toyota's most expensive vehicle is incredibly hard to look past.
2025 Ford Expedition - 9,600 Pounds
Moving back to the Ford Expedition, it may not be as luxurious as its powertrain sibling in the Lincoln Navigator, but it prioritizes practicality. Ford has built one of the most renowned reputations for producing countless vehicles that are among the most usable vehicles on the road, and in modern times, the Expedition helps continue the brand's long-standing trend. Starting at $62,320 with a $2,195 destination charge, the 2025 model sits shoulder-to-shoulder with its key rivals when it comes to price, but takes some areas to the next level in comparison.
We mentioned that the Lincoln Navigator uses a higher-output version of the Ford Expedition's engine in 2025 — an engine that's only available on the top trims of the latter nameplate. However, to achieve the Expedition's maximum towing capacity, you can keep the base 3.5-liter V6 engine, producing a still-respectable 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. The 2025 Ford Expedition can tow up to 9,600 pounds, as long as you select the four-wheel drive layout, adding $3,000 to the overall MSRP. The heavy-duty towing package is included if you go for this option, removing any additional costs.
2025 Jeep Wagoneer - 10,000 Pounds
The only SUV to achieve a five-figure towing capacity in 2025, the Jeep Wagoneer represents the very best that the legendary automaker is capable of. Jeep's history is rich with off-road heritage, with nameplates such as the Wrangler pioneering the off-road segment, but today, the brand offers some of the most appealing SUVs on the market if you're looking for a blend of luxury and practicality, with a heavier emphasis on the latter.
Starting with the performance of the 2025 Wagoneer, Jeep's flagship SUV comes with plenty of power thanks to its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, producing 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque. Despite not being quite as powerful as some other rivals here, Jeep manages to find a way to achieve best-in-class towing capacity at 10,000 pounds, putting the Ram 1500's body-on-frame chassis. To achieve the maximum rating, you'll have to select the heavy-duty towing package only available on the Wagoneer's four-wheel drive variants.
For pricing, the rear-wheel drive models come in at $59,945, but with four-wheel drive, the MSRP is increased slightly to $62,945 for the base trim (excluding the $2,095 destination charge). The towing package adds another $1,770, which still keeps the SUV in contention price-wise.