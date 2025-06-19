13 Cars Predicted To Be Discontinued By 2026

There can be multiple reasons why manufacturers decide to discontinue some models in their lineup, whether it's due to declining sales of a particular car, industry trends, or government policies that make it financially impossible to keep them in production. Alongside the ever-growing demand for crossovers and SUVs on the U.S. market, electrification has become even more prevalent, leading to some of the long-standing gas-powered models from various brands to be phased out, such as the Chevrolet Malibu.

Automakers such as Cadillac originally had the plan to sell electric vehicles exclusively by 2030 or further into that decade, but as sales have decreased, more caution is being taken by keeping gas-powered models in production. Still, we're set to see an abundance of new electrified cars hit dealerships in the coming years, leaving it up to the least successful models to make way for them. It's not always the cars that sell the worst that are being discontinued, however, with brands simply dropping models to adhere to their future targets and ambitions. While you can still buy the following cars new from their respective manufacturers, these 13 nameplates may not be around by 2026, at least not in current guises.