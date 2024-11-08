The Best Years For The Ford Escape, And Some To Avoid (According To Owners)

To start off this list, we are going to the very last year of the first generation of the Ford Escape. Despite being nearly 20 years old by this point, the 2007 Escape has been a relatively unproblematic model year for the SUV, all things considered. Yes, the Consumer Reports scores for it are abysmal, as they are with every Escape model, but if you look beyond that, there is a lot of admiration out there for this model year, as well as a lack of reported issues out there. Right off the bat, we look at the average ratings from owners out there.

Those rating the vehicle on Cars.com have the lowest opinion of it, giving it an average of 4.1 out of five stars. Those who rated it on Kelley Blue Book came out to an average of 4.4 stars, and Edmunds drivers are slightly higher at 4.5 stars. Drivers surveyed by J.D. Power were also quite positive, giving it an overall score of 79 out of 100 with a quality and reliability score of 82.

In terms of actual problems the drivers have documented with their 2007 Ford Escapes, the actual raw number of them is surprisingly low. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has fielded a total of 391 complaints for this model year. On CarComplaints, it has received 171 from drivers. That may seem like quite a lot for other vehicles, but for the Escape, that is extremely low. Plus, it has only been subject to four recalls. The 2007 Ford Escape is a decent starting place for your used car needs.

