Every Ford Model Built With The 1.5L EcoBoost I-4 Engine

The Ford Motor Company first introduced its EcoBoost engine technology to the world in 2008, aiming to improve fuel economy for vehicles across all its active brands — namely Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury. The first-ever EcoBoost engine was a twin-turbocharged V6, which debuted in the 2009 Lincoln MKS. The V6 made 355 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, living up to Ford's claims of V8 power with V6 fuel economy.

The company quickly followed the V6 with two four-cylinder engines — a 1.6-liter and a 2.0-liter — in 2009, both of which would enter production the following year. Ford didn't stop there, though, and announced a 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine a few years later. The 1.5-liter was a downsized 1.6-liter EcoBoost, primarily motivated by the Chinese market. In 2006, the Chinese government changed its vehicle tax brackets so that owners who purchased cars with sub-1.5-liter engines like the 1.5-liter EcoBoost would only be taxed 3% (versus 5% on a 1.6-liter EcoBoost). Ford would also get a tax break on cars equipped with the 1.5-liter, making it a win-win for all involved.

Ford's 1.5-liter EcoBoost was only offered in a small handful of cars during the second half of the 2010s. It wasn't all that great an engine, either, ranking as one of the worst Ford EcoBoost engines ever made. But if you're curious, here's the list of all the Fords that came with the 1.5-liter, inline-four EcoBoost.

