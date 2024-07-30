Every Ford Model Powered By The 2.7L V6 Ecoboost Engine

One unique aspect of Ford is the company's specialized EcoBoost engines, providing great power while keeping to emissions standards set by governments worldwide. These twin-turbocharged behemoths consistently reach horsepower numbers other engines could only dream of, with Ford models powered by the 3.5-liter engine blowing rivals out of the competition entirely. While that variant of the engine has some impressive results, lower-capacity versions — like the 2.7-liter — are still able to earn their spot when ranking every Ford EcoBoost engine.

Though the 2.7-liter EcoBoost still does a fantastic job, its history is notably less robust than most other versions of the engine. Even after multiple revisions since its introduction in 2015, it was only ever used in a handful of Ford models, with some being discontinued and others removing the engine from its lineup. In spite of this, it still manages to be a staple in some of Ford's most iconic rides, even being added to one line of trucks starting in their 2024 model year. Even while it lacks the wide range of vehicle options shared by other EcoBoosts, it's still worth looking at the 2.7-liter version and all Ford models it was present in.

This article will focus on models and trims specifically boasting the 2.7-liter EcoBoost rather than engines of other makes or capacities. Revised versions of the engine will also be considered alongside the originals, as this didn't always affect their presence in certain Ford vehicles.