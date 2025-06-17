7 Alternatives To The 2025 Toyota Sequoia
Toyota is no stranger to electrification, and the Sequoia SUV represents the very best of what the Japanese giant is capable of in this segment. While its cheaper models, such as the RAV4 and Camry, take the crown for the best-selling models from the brand, the largest SUV in the lineup offers something that its direct rivals can't match: a hybrid-only powertrain. Other brands put more attention on producing fully electric vehicles, and while Toyota has the bZ4X, hybrids and plug-in hybrids are the focus. Certainly a wise choice, particularly with EV demand dwindling recently.
As for the 2025 Sequoia, this full-size SUV features a full hybrid setup, and it's a mighty impressive one, to say the least. Powered primarily by a 3.4L twin-turbocharged V6, the engine is bolstered by an electric motor that produces 48 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque by itself, bringing the combined output to 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. This power sets it apart from the SUVs that come the closest in terms of price, even managing to approach those that comfortably break the $100,000 barrier.
However, priced at $62,425 along with a $1,945 delivery charge, the Sequoia doesn't have everything going for it. While it makes sure to tick almost all the boxes that you'd expect to be ticked for a vehicle like this, there's a solid amount of competition for Toyota's hybrid SUV that makes up for the performance in other areas. Here are seven alternatives to the Toyota Sequoia.
2025 Chevrolet Tahoe
Following the discontinuation of the Malibu, even more of Chevrolet's attention will be turned towards its larger vehicles. The Corvette is still in production, but the SUV segment now leads the charge for the Detroit-based brand alongside the handful of pickup trucks. While not the largest SUV from the Detroit-based brand, the 2025 Tahoe ticks all the boxes you'd expect a full-size SUV to do. Some areas aren't quite as competitive as the Toyota Sequoia, as it doesn't have a hybrid powertrain available, but it makes up for it in other key areas that may be more attractive than performance.
The Tahoe comes with three different engine options this year, as mentioned, none of which are hybrids. To get as close to the power output of the Sequioa as possible, you'll have to go for the 6.2L V8 that comes standard in the High Country trim, but that bumps the MSRP up to $78,700 (excluding destination fees) and puts it out of the Sequioa's bracket. In the base LS trim, a 5.3L V8 engine produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. It falls behind on power, but makes up for it with a maximum cargo volume of 122.7 cubic feet behind the first row compared to the Sequoia's 86.9 cubic feet. Starting at $59,000 with a $1,995 destination charge, the base Chevrolet Tahoe can be picked up brand new for slightly less than the Toyota Sequoia. You also get a best-in-class 17.7-inch center touchscreen.
2025 Nissan Armada
Another full-size SUV that comes in at a lower price point than the Toyota Sequoia is the 2025 Nissan Armada. The largest vehicle in the Japanese automaker's fleet, the latest Armada, is priced at $57,520 with a $2,010 destination charge. If you weren't a huge fan of the previous Armada, the 2025 model has received a full redesign from the ground up, allowing it to be even more competitive than it already was in all the major areas of a full-size SUV. You get leatherette seats in the base trim (genuine leather is reserved for the Platinum and Pro-4X trims), whereas the base Sequoia gets fabric-trimmed seats. The Armada also offers slightly more space in each row, with 43.8 inches of legroom in the front row, 39.2 inches in the second row, and 32.9 inches in the third.
Looking at the mechanical specs, the 2025 Armada gets much closer to the power output of the Sequoia compared to the Chevrolet Tahoe. Each trim of the Armada shares the same twin-turbocharged 3.6L V6 engine, producing a solid 425 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. There's no hybrid assistance for the Nissan, which puts it on the back foot not only for power but also efficiency, with the EPA reporting a fuel economy rating of 18 MPG combined. You'll be spending more to run the Armada in the long term compared to the Sequoia, but the Nissan's lower starting MSRP can help to counteract its running costs.
2025 Ford Expedition
Moving focus back to the American manufacturers offering something different than the Toyota Sequioa is Ford. Similar to Chevrolet, almost all of Ford's focus is on its SUVs and pickup trucks, with the Mustang being the only car remaining in the lineup. This allows the iconic brand to compete at the top of the large vehicle segments, with the full-size Expedition being one of the best. Keeping on trend with the entries on this list, the 2025 Expedition also can't match the Toyota's power, with its 3.5L V6 producing 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque in its base guise. A 440-horsepower engine is also available, but that comes with the $81,350 Tremor trim. However, the 4x4 version of the Expedition offers a towing capacity of 9,600 pounds, slightly edging out the Sequoia's 9,520-pound rating.
This may not seem like a big difference, but even with the 4WD version, the 2025 model has a total MSRP of $67,515, excluding the $2,195 delivery charge. The Expedition has received a refresh for 2025, with big changes happening inside. You get a massive 24-inch display stretching across the dashboard. You also get a smaller center touchscreen display, giving you much more screen space compared to the Sequoia's standard 8-inch screen. If you need even more space inside the Expedition, Ford also offers the Max long-wheelbase variants, which bring the total cargo volume to 123.1 cubic feet, up from the standard model's 108.5 cubic feet. Still, the base model offers more space than the Sequoia.
2025 Lexus TX Hybrid
While most full-size SUVs are certainly comfortable, not all put a strong focus on offering the highest levels of luxury possible. Practicality and functionality are unsurprisingly the key aspects that manufacturers aim to achieve, and while passengers get plenty of space, high-end features tend to be absent unless you spend considerably more on something like the Cadillac Escalade. This is where Lexus comes in with the TX model, which comes with an available hybrid powertrain to compete more directly with the Sequoia. Starting at $70,010 including delivery charges, the 2025 TX Hybrid is a little more expensive than the Toyota, but certainly earns its price tag in unique ways.
Looking at its performance, the TX Hybrid also trails the Sequoia despite also having hybrid assistance. You get 366 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque from the turbocharged 2.4L inline-four, but outright power isn't the main focus of the TX Hybrid despite remaining competitive in this price bracket. The EPA gives the SUV a combined rating of 27 MPG, which is the highest rating on this list. Inside, the 2025 TX Hybrid further earns its keep through standard features such as synthetic leather-trimmed seats, a 14-inch center touchscreen display, and a host of safety features that Lexus has become synonymous with.
2025 Jeep Wagoneer
Alongside its rugged off-roaders like the Wrangler and Gladiator, Jeep has been producing some of the most attractive executive cars on the market. One of these is the Wagoneer, which can trace its roots all the way back to 1962. The most recent iteration of the nameplate was released for the first time in 2021 and quickly became one of the most competitive models in the full-size SUV segment. The 2025 model doesn't differ massively from the 2021 model aside from a few appearance-based and convenience packages, but that isn't a bad thing by any stretch. Starting at $59,945, a $3,000 price decrease from the 2024 model, the very best features of the Wagoneer come when you select the 4x4 layout, which pushes the MSRP up to $62,945.
This puts the Wagoneer incredibly close to the Sequoia, but with the features on hand alongside the push for luxury in this model, it does a great job of being worth it despite falling short in some areas. Under the hood of the 2025 Wagoneer is a twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six, producing a competitive 420 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. This isn't far off the Sequioa, but if you select the heavy-duty towing package for an extra $1,770, the Wagoneer gets a best-in-class towing capacity of 10,000 pounds. This makes it a little more expensive than the Sequoia, but you also get standard inclusions such as leather-trimmed seats, a head-up display, and 116.7 cubic feet of cargo space.
2025 GMC Yukon
Another brand under the General Motors banner that competes at the top of the full-size SUV segment is GMC, who offer a fairly limited lineup compared to other manufacturers on this list. Despite this, GMC still managed to be one of the best-selling brands in the U.S. throughout 2024, selling a total of 614,177 units. One of the models that contributed to the American brand's success is the full-size Yukon, another competitor to the Toyota Sequoia that leans further into the luxury segment. Out of all the GM-owned brands, only Cadillac consistently beats out GMC when it comes to luxury, unsurprisingly giving the Yukon a higher price tag at $67,200 along with a $2,195 destination charge.
In terms of power, the 2025 Yukon is yet another model that can't match the Sequoia's performance. The base trim comes with a 5.3L V8 producing 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, which falls behind a few other models in the segment, as well as the Sequoia. Having an engine this size without a hybrid system also hinders the Yukon's efficiency, with a rating of 17 MPG combined from the EPA. Like the other models that fall behind on performance, the 2025 GMC Yukon makes up for it inside the cabin, starting with the 16.8-inch diagonal center touchscreen, opting for a different layout than most in the segment. Perforated leather-trimmed seats also come as standard, as well as features like a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system.
2025 Chevrolet Suburban
Shifting focus back to Chevrolet, there's one more model from the Detroit-based brand that more than holds its own against the Toyota Sequoia. Slightly more expensive than the Tahoe and closer to the Sequoia's starting price, the 2025 Suburban is the largest SUV on sale from Chevrolet, and while it shares quite a few similarities with the Tahoe, its unique differences are notable enough to make it just as worthy of consideration. As for pricing, the Suburban starts at $62,000 with a $2,195 delivery charge, coming in just below the Sequoia's price point when the additional fees are included.
Regarding the similarities between the Suburban and the Tahoe, both models come with the same 5.3L V8 as standard, giving the former a power output of 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. However, similarly to the Tahoe, the Suburban offers several other, superior features to the Sequoia, predominantly in terms of cargo space. According to Chevrolet, the Suburban offers best-in-class 144.5 cubic feet of cargo space, which is significantly above what the Toyota can offer. Inside, it also comes with the same 17.7-inch center touchscreen display found in the Tahoe, maintaining the combination of intuitiveness and practicality that set these SUVs apart. The Suburban also tops the Sequoia when it comes to overall range, achieving 644 miles on a single tank. Its efficiency is also competitive, albeit not very high, with a rating of 23 MPG combined from the EPA.