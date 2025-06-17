7 Alternatives To The 2025 Toyota Sequoia

Toyota is no stranger to electrification, and the Sequoia SUV represents the very best of what the Japanese giant is capable of in this segment. While its cheaper models, such as the RAV4 and Camry, take the crown for the best-selling models from the brand, the largest SUV in the lineup offers something that its direct rivals can't match: a hybrid-only powertrain. Other brands put more attention on producing fully electric vehicles, and while Toyota has the bZ4X, hybrids and plug-in hybrids are the focus. Certainly a wise choice, particularly with EV demand dwindling recently.

As for the 2025 Sequoia, this full-size SUV features a full hybrid setup, and it's a mighty impressive one, to say the least. Powered primarily by a 3.4L twin-turbocharged V6, the engine is bolstered by an electric motor that produces 48 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque by itself, bringing the combined output to 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. This power sets it apart from the SUVs that come the closest in terms of price, even managing to approach those that comfortably break the $100,000 barrier.

However, priced at $62,425 along with a $1,945 delivery charge, the Sequoia doesn't have everything going for it. While it makes sure to tick almost all the boxes that you'd expect to be ticked for a vehicle like this, there's a solid amount of competition for Toyota's hybrid SUV that makes up for the performance in other areas. Here are seven alternatives to the Toyota Sequoia.