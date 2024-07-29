Common Problems With The Chevrolet Tahoe (According To Owners)

The mid-90s witnessed the launch of the influential Chevy Tahoe, a capable and tough SUV that would set the standard moving forward. While this model has seen several changes and variations over the years, including the release of the short lived Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid, it remains a leader in the full-size SUV market. In fact, in 2023 the Tahoe sold over 110,000 units, as reported by GMauthority.com. Our review of the 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition highlighted some of the automaker's efforts to keep the nearly 30 year old model fresh and exciting. Only time will tell if the Tahoe continues to reign supreme in the three-row SUV market going forward, but there are plenty of previous production years to examine and specific concerns voiced by owners.

Some of the most frequent issues experienced by owners of the Tahoe include the dashboard cracking, a persistent 4WD warning light on applicable models, and failures in the air conditioning system. According to CarComplaints.com, the 2004, 2007, and 2015 Tahoe's gave owners the most trouble, while the newer models have received far less criticism.