Where Are Range Rovers Made And Who Owns The Company Today?
Keeping track of the owners of Range Rover can be a hard task. Range Rover has an epic history that dates back to the first Range Rover Classic, which debuted in 1970. But in the decades since its inception, the Range Rover brand has passed through a lot of different hands, and you'd be forgiven if you were unaware of the current owner or even some of the past owners of the brand.
Range Rover was once owned by the British Leyland Motor Corporation. It was then owned by BMW, later sold to Ford, and is now under the control of an entirely different group called Tata Motors. Tata was once known for making some of the cheapest production vehicles of all time, but has stepped up its luxury game since purchasing Land Rover in 2008. Technically, Land Rover is part of the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) group, which itself is owned by Tata Motors. And as for where Range Rover vehicles are made — well, that's all over the world. There are factories in the United Kingdom, Slovakia, India, and China. These factories produce different Range Rover models for various global markets.
Which Range Rovers are made in which factories?
The Range Rover lineup currently consists of the standard Range Rover, the Range Rover SV, the Range Rover Sport and Sport SV, the Velar, and the Evoque. SlashGear's Chris Davies recently reviewed the big Range Rover SUV, and it felt just as premium and plush as all Range Rovers should — no luxury lost here. As for the rest of the Range Rover offerings, they're all well-equipped luxury SUVs too, and the automaker builds them in a variety of different countries.
The standard Range Rover, along with the Range Rover Sport and Velar, are made at its Solihull plant in the United Kingdom. That's also the future home of manufacturing for the Range Rover Electric. JLR's Halewood plant builds the Evoque, although the company's Changshu, China, plant also builds a version of it for Chinese-market sales. JLR also assembles Indian versions of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models in Pune, India. Range Rover doesn't currently assemble any vehicles in the United States, but its North American Headquarters are located in Mahwah, New Jersey. Finally, JLR also has a plant in Slovakia, which was opened in 2018, but it only builds Land Rovers — no Range Rover models come from there.