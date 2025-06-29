Where Are Range Rovers Made And Who Owns The Company Today?

Keeping track of the owners of Range Rover can be a hard task. Range Rover has an epic history that dates back to the first Range Rover Classic, which debuted in 1970. But in the decades since its inception, the Range Rover brand has passed through a lot of different hands, and you'd be forgiven if you were unaware of the current owner or even some of the past owners of the brand.

Range Rover was once owned by the British Leyland Motor Corporation. It was then owned by BMW, later sold to Ford, and is now under the control of an entirely different group called Tata Motors. Tata was once known for making some of the cheapest production vehicles of all time, but has stepped up its luxury game since purchasing Land Rover in 2008. Technically, Land Rover is part of the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) group, which itself is owned by Tata Motors. And as for where Range Rover vehicles are made — well, that's all over the world. There are factories in the United Kingdom, Slovakia, India, and China. These factories produce different Range Rover models for various global markets.