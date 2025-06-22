10 Phone Chargers And Accessories Perfect For Geeks And Gamers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Mobile phones aren't just for making calls anymore; they're universal devices that can help keep track of your fitness progress, control multiple devices, and play games. But most importantly, they're chameleonic fashion accessories. It doesn't matter what you enjoy; there's a customization for everyone.
When most people think of phone customizations, they probably think of tweaking the ringtone and wallpaper. To be fair, plenty of apps let you install unique wallpapers, and if you don't like any of the ringtones on your iPhone, you can make your own. But if you don't mind spending some money, you can take your phone to the next level, especially if you're a gamer or a geek. Why buy a plain old wireless charger when you can get one with the logo of your favorite movie or TV show? Why plug your phone into a wall socket when you can plug it into a cute little robot ... that plugs into a wall socket? And if you tend to play games on your phone, why stress out your fingertips by constantly swiping them across the screen when you can get a bona fide controller for your phone?
If you want to let your geek flag fly, here are 10 chargers and other accessories we wholeheartedly recommend whether you're out and about or just setting your phone aside after a busy day.
Phone cases and PopSockets
Because smartphones are so expensive, each one is an investment, and you should always protect your investments. Even inexpensive phone cases can keep your phone safe if they're made out of the right material. But phone cases can also show the world what you enjoy.
Depending on where you shop, you'll find no shortage of phone cases that cater to geek and gamer tastes. You can buy even more if you own popular models such as the Apple iPhone 16e or Google Pixel 9 Pro. For instance, the Pokémon Center sells branded phone cases that feature some of Gen 1's more popular 'mons. And if you're looking for something less mass-produced and more personalized, Razer sells custom phone cases, albeit for older generation iPhones.
If you aren't too keen on using phone cases, you should probably obtain a PopSocket. These add-ons grip the phone's shell to give you, well, an extra bit of grip. The extension comes in a wide variety of styles, ranging from plain colors to images, and yes, PopSocket offers quite a few phone grips from popular IPs. You can pick from licenses such as "Star Wars," "Marvel," and "Pokémon." Plus, PopSocket sells its own line of phone cases. If you ever wanted to keep your phone safe by using the Dark Side of the Force — as represented by Darth Vader's helmet — look no further.
Phone stands
After a long day of carrying a phone, it feels good to get it out of your pocket and put it on a table. But why place it on any old flat surface, especially if you can lose track of which table you used? Put your phone on a dedicated stand that shows off your geek side.
EXG Pro offers one of the largest selections of decorative pop culture phone stands through its Cable Guys label. Each product is an affordable representation of a popular character from a movie, video game, TV show, or comic, designed to lug around your phone in their plastic hands. Plus, you can plug your phone in while it's being held. Who wouldn't love a little statue of Batman or Venom holding their phone? The company also makes smaller branded stands by the name of Holdems and Buds, designed for items like earbud cases.
If EXG Pro's offerings aren't to your liking, you can find plenty of other phone stands out in the wilderness of the internet, but you have to know where to look. For instance, on Amazon, you can purchase one of several phone stands featuring Godzilla. They don't hold phones in their claws quite like the Cable Guys — including EXG Pro's own Godzilla Cable Guy — but these decorations do pose with your phone. You can pretend Godzilla is guarding it.
Wireless charger
All phones can plug into wall sockets. We'd say they need to, but you can alternatively place most smartphones on wireless charging pads. This method isn't as effective as plugging in, but it's a "set it and forget it" option that prevents the phone from falling and damaging the cable. Wireless chargers also come in many geeky variants.
When you hear the words "wireless phone charger," you probably think about a coaster-like device that you lay your phone on. Many geeky wireless chargers follow this design. The merch brand Numskull sells a line of chargers called Charging Matz (intentionally misspelled), which feature iconography from movies such as "Jaws" and "Minions." But if you want something a little more illuminated and three-dimensional, you can find chargers shaped like the Millennium Falcon in select GameStop stores. Mandalorian helmet chargers used to be available but sold out quickly.
Another popular form of wireless charger is the standing variety that lets you top up your phone battery while also watching YouTube videos at a reasonable angle. Most are rather plain, but some cater to gamers and geeks. First and foremost, we've got yet another Numskull lineup, this time called Power Idolz. These are headless and torsoless statuettes that charge smartphones slotted on top of them. While the official Numskull store only sells one Power Idolz shaped like Sonic the Hedgehog, their Amazon shop also offers items shaped like characters from "Jaws," "Back to the Future," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and "Ghostbusters."
Robot charger
While we're on the subject of phone chargers, let's talk about standard plug-based ones. Just because wireless chargers come in a bigger variety of geek themes doesn't mean plug chargers are always vanilla. You'll be hard-pressed to find one that looks like the Starship Enterprise from "Star Trek," but that doesn't mean you can't find something just as far out.
If you want to own possibly the coolest phone charger this side of the Andromeda Galaxy, look no further than GravaStar's chargers. Each one is shaped like a cute little robot and has LED eyes that light up when plugged into a socket. Plus, since each GravaStar charger comes with USB slots, you can charge multiple phones (or other devices that accept USB charging) at the same time. Oh, and while you can use a normal socket, these chargers shine when you pair them with GravaStar's power sockets; you can't fully appreciate them unless they're on your desk staring at you.
While GravaStar produces some of the best-looking robot chargers around, it's not the only game in town. UGREEN sells some cute little robots that plug into wall sockets, and they also feature multiple ports that let you charge several devices at once, including phones. While GravaStar's charging buddies boast more complicated paint jobs and even articulated parts, UGREEN's automaton alternatives make up for that with multiple sizes and reactive LED faces that change over time. Neither is better than the other; it's all apples and oranges.
GravaStar earbuds
Wireless earbuds are a godsend for mobile phone owners. If you want to listen to music or tech podcasts without worrying about cables getting tangled or snagged, just slip these buds into your ears and enjoy the noise. While it's difficult to make earbuds that properly show off your geeky side, it's not impossible.
GravaStar sells more than just robot chargers; the company specializes in items with a sleek-yet-rugged sci-fi theme, including earbuds. Currently, GravaStar offers two models of earbuds: Sirius Plus and Sirius P5. Each one comes with dynamic drivers and around 30 hours of charge.
While Sirius Plus and Sirius P5 have different features (e.g., Sirius Plus has active noise canceling), the main differences lie in their charging cases. Both scratch the itch for a box full of techy greebles that looks like it could be a prop in a sci-fi movie. And, while the Sirius P5 earbuds come in a container that elicits the image of a high-tech lighter, the Sirius Plus bud box features a hole in the middle that makes it look even more out of this world. And the best part? Despite all the additional details, GravaStar's earbuds are less expensive than most high-end alternatives. You can't go wrong with form and function on a budget.
Game controller
The gaming console war has been raging on since time immemorial. Currently, the main contenders are PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch 1 and 2. However, the most popular gaming platform isn't any of those devices but the humble mobile phone. While most smartphone games rely on touchscreen controls, plenty support superior control schemes.
Game controllers for mobile phones are devices that plug directly into the phone, usually through the USB slot at the bottom. Instead of charging the phone, these controllers send signals whenever you press their buttons or tilt their analog sticks to move on-screen characters accordingly, just like a normal game controller. Such is the magic of USB technology. Unlike standard game controllers, smartphone controllers stretch and snap over their requisite devices, producing a gaming experience similar to the Nintendo Switch.
Numerous companies sell their own smartphone controllers, each with their own quirks. For instance, the Razer Kishi Ultra is compatible with many Android and iPhone phones and tablets up to 8 inches, which is perfect for people who think their phone's screen is too small. Meanwhile, the Backbone One comes in several editions that can swap out the standard A, B, X, and Y buttons for PlayStation ones. The company also partners with publishers to produce limited editions. If you mostly play games that are ported to mobile phones and aren't designed with virtual controls in mind, you owe it to yourself to buy a smartphone controller.
Controller mount
While dedicated controllers for phones are undoubtedly useful for playing games on smartphones, they can prove expensive. If you already own a console and its respective controller, you can save money by using it to play titles on your phone.
Controller mounts are the opposite side of the coin from smartphone controllers. Instead of being actual controllers, mounts are little more than plastic attachment points that secure your phone to an Xbox Series or PlayStation 4/5 controller. At first, that sounds like a bit of a rip-off. Who would buy an $80 DualSense controller to play games on their phone? Trick question; it's more for using Remote Play apps on the go, and you can't use those apps if you don't have their requisite consoles and controllers. Sure, you can play some mobile games with bona fide game controllers, but it's more frugal to buy a controller mount if you already own a console's controller.
Since the Xbox and PlayStation controllers bear markedly different shapes and layouts, you'll never find a "one-size-fits-all" controller mount; what you own will determine what you buy. While companies such as PowerA sell controller mounts, if you own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 and want to enjoy their games on the go, you need to buy the clip designed for the DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers. And the same logic applies to the Xbox controller mount. On the bright side, these items are cheap.
Drones and droids
At the beginning of this article, we stated that smartphones can control many devices at once. Usually, these are smart home gadgets like smart plugs, Echo Dots, and smart lightbulbs. But you can also transform phones into remote controls of all varieties with the right app.
Drones are popular tech gifts, and for good reason. Many people enjoy flying a micro-sized copter that zips around and takes pictures. Drone technology has improved so much that it can interface with your phone. Many drones beam live feeds and photographs directly to your phone or include apps that let you control them with a smart device. And some drones (not many) even attach to your phone so you can take flying pictures. Just don't go too crazy with any DIY linkages — a phone might weigh down a drone and make it unstable.
Not all drones fly, however. RC cars predate their airborne cousins by several decades, and while most still use traditional remotes, some now connect to phones via apps. If, say, you ever visit Disneyland or Disney World, be sure to visit the Droid Depot and build your own "Star Wars" droid. It's a unique experience that visitors praise, and you can control and drive your creation around. While droids come with a remote, Disney released an app that lets you control it with your phone and even lets you interact with your custom droid in ways the remote control doesn't. It's well worth the price of admission.
Smartphone Cooling Fan Chroma
Smartphones might be convenient ways to play games on the go, but they aren't known for their powerful hardware or efficient cooling. Both factors severely impact game performance, and while you can't upgrade a phone's internal components, you can add an external one to prevent overheating.
One of Razer's more unusual products is the Smartphone Cooling Fan Chroma. As its name suggests, the gadget attaches to the backs of phones via a clip or MagSafe technology (a magnetic attachment ring normally used to improve wireless charging). When plugged in, the cooling fan draws heat away from the phone. The result works a lot like a laptop cooling pad; the Cooling Fan Chroma doesn't make your phone run faster, but it keeps your device cool during heavy gaming loads.
While the Razer Smartphone Cooling Fan Chroma sounds like every mobile gamer's dream, it has one sizable Achilles' heel. In order to work, you need to plug it into a power source. If you use your phone, you're going to drain the battery fairly quickly, and that's on top of the battery hog of the game that requires the fan in the first place. The only way to use it for extended periods of time is to plug it into a wall. While you can't use the Razer Smartphone Cooling Fan Chroma while playing games on the bus, you can use it to keep your phone cool if you play "Fortnite" while waiting for a plane.
Cable Bites
The majority of phone chargers and accessories are available on a global scale and range from reasonably priced to prodigiously expensive. However, every now and then you might come across a phone-based tchotchke that is too cute to pass up. Unfortunately, you'll probably only find them while traveling abroad or visiting specialty stores.
Depending on where you shop, you might have seen the coolest inexpensive phone accessory on the planet without realizing it: Cable Bites. These tiny rubber buddies squeeze over iPhone charging cables and look like they're biting down on your phone whenever you plug it in — assuming they also fit over your phone case. Cable Bites come in a wide variety of styles, including animals, dinosaurs, and licensed properties.
While you can get some Cable Bite tchotchkes from stores such as Barnes & Noble and Amazon, the geekier ones are Japan-exclusive. These include products based on Japanese movies and series such as "Shin Godzilla" and "Ultra Monster," as well as Western shows like "Tom and Jerry" and "Sesame Street." You don't necessarily have to visit Japan to buy one, but otherwise, you have to hope a nearby store that specializes in Japanese products (such as Kinokuniya) or a similar website like Buyee.jp stocks them. If not, you might have to resign yourself to never decorating your iPhone with the likes of Gomora or Grover chomping down on it.