How To Set A Custom Ringtone On iPhone

Apple's iOS software that powers iPhones has seen tons of improvements in terms of customizability over the past few years. Just a couple of versions ago, you couldn't add widgets to your iPhone's home screen, or play around with the look of your lock screen. Among these nice-to-have features, we've seen the introduction of a few essentials like the Always-On Display and a fully tweakable Action Button for the iPhone 15 Pro.

Despite the fruit-themed tech giant finally addressing some customer needs, it is baffling how there still isn't a straightforward way to use any song of your choice as your iPhone's ringtone. Apple does allow users to set a custom tune as their device's ringtone, and you can do it without relying on sketchy apps found on the App Store.

But unfortunately, in classic Apple fashion, it's a 10-step process that isn't the most seamless of experiences. We will be using a combination of first-party Apple services to make this happen — iCloud to first transfer the song to your iPhone, and then the free audio-editing app GarageBand to convert it into a ringtone format that iOS can recognize. In case you're wondering, this is similar to creating a custom alarm sound for your iPhone too.