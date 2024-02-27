How To Create A Custom Alarm Sound On Your iPhone

Have you ever noticed how you can recognize an iPhone is nearby as soon as you hear the iPhone's most famous and iconic Mariba ringtone? While Apple has continuously directed its efforts toward making the Apple ecosystem more customizable, iPhone users are yet to get the option to change their alarm sound to a song of their choice.

Unfortunately, this means that you're limited to Apple's ringtone library. Although you can purchase new sounds by heading to Apple's Tone Store, your options remain limited and are usually not what you'd like to wake up to. Similarly, while you can purchase ringtones from Apple Music or iTunes, not a lot of people want to spend so much money for a thirty-second ringtone. If you'd like to make your own ringtone, whether it's a voice memo you recorded or royalty-free music you downloaded from YouTube, you can use Apple's free GarageBand app to create your own custom ringtones.