The Historical Connection Behind The iPhone's Most Famous Ringtone

While you might stick with a classic ringer or vibration, the iPhone still comes with stock sound effects you can pair to your various notifications. You've got the dog-confusing "Bark," the jaunty swing of "By The Seaside," or the vintage "Old Phone." But none of them sonically scream "iPhone" more than the iconic and simply named "Marimba."

Played on a synthesized version of the titular mallet percussion instrument, the brief tune offers a bright, catchy, pentatonic melody, with friendly chord punches underneath. It's joyful but classy, accessible but impressive. If you hear it, your body will subconsciously tense up in anticipation of a surprise text message or forgotten alarm.

But "Marimba" is no mere piece of Muzak, no dashed-off composition by some lower-rung Apple employee. The history of "Marimba," like many pieces of Apple's history, is far juicier. It all started with a tactical avoidance of a potentially fiery legal battle.