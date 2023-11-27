Ever Wondered Where The Famous 'Nokia Tune' Ringtone Comes From?

In the era of mobile phone ubiquity, one ringtone has stood the test of time more than any other: Nokia's default ringtone. Apple's iPhone ringtones may have become more ubiquitous, but the Nokia ringtone has been a cellular handset staple for several years longer than the iPhone has been on the market. Though Nokia has fallen from its previous heights atop the mobile phone industry, the catchy little tune is instantly recognizable, which was the case back when it was a series of beeps and bloops instead of a recorded musical performance. By 2011, Nokia even held a contest where it named the best remix of "the Nokia tune."

The Nokia ringtone is so recognizable, in fact, that when Nokia sponsored the commercial-free series premiere of ABC's "Alias" in 2001, the handset maker was rewarded with a bit of very plot-relevant product placement. In the episode's climactic fight scene, the protagonist, Jennifer Garner's Sydney Bristow, uses the very recognizable ringtone as a distraction to get the upper hand. By then, the ringtone was well-known enough that simply having it used prominently a few times in quick succession functioned as some serious product placement for Nokia, which continued to sponsor the series going forward.

Where exactly did that jaunty little tune come from, though? Was it written specifically for Nokia? Was it an employee digging up something they had previously written but not published, like Cisco's ubiquitous on-hold music? Or was it borrowed from a previously published piece of music?