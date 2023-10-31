6 Of The Best Apps For Making Music On Your iPhone Or iPad

The digitalization of instruments has made expensive music equipment more accessible than ever, democratizing music production for the masses. Recording, sequencing, and audio editing can now be executed on nearly any capable device, taking music production out of exclusive studios and into the hands of creatives everywhere.

Meanwhile, the miniaturization of technology and the ubiquity of smartphones means that this technology isn't just at your fingertips while you are sitting at a desk with your MacBook. Instead, it's readily available in your pocket or backpack thanks to various music-making apps you can find for your iPhone or iPad. Aspiring producers have an abundance of tools at their disposal, and you can use them while sitting in a coffee shop or waiting for a train.

From virtual synthesizers and drum pads to fully featured digital audio workstations and sequencers, the tools that are just a click away on the App Store are pretty impressive. If you are interested in creating songs using little more than your phone and a little creativity, check out these six great apps for making music on your iPhone or iPad.